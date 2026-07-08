Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services Joins DoW SkillBridge Program

WILMINGTON, Ohio & TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG) today announced that its subsidiary Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services (Airborne) in Wilmington, Ohio, and Tampa, Fla., has joined the U.S. Department of War SkillBridge program.

SkillBridge provides eligible active-duty service members the opportunity to gain civilian work experience during the final months of military service, helping ease the transition into post-military careers.

Through the program, participants at Airborne will gain hands-on experience in commercial aircraft maintenance while working alongside experienced aviation professionals. Participants also may have the opportunity to continue their careers with ATSG through AirborneTech, the company's earn-while-you-learn aircraft maintenance technician training program.

"The future of aviation depends on our ability to develop and attract exceptional talent," said Greg Mays, president and chief executive officer of Air Transport Services Group. "The men and women leaving military service possess the technical expertise, discipline and leadership our industry needs. By joining the SkillBridge program, we're creating another pathway for those individuals to continue serving in a new capacity while strengthening ATSG's workforce for the future."

The announcement builds on ATSG's longstanding commitment to veterans and military families. The company was recently recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Veterans.

Military members interested in participating in the SkillBridge program or exploring career opportunities with ATSG can learn more by visiting the ATSG Careers website at https://careers.atsginc.com.

About Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG)

Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) is a leading provider of aircraft leasing, air transportation, and aviation support solutions. As an integrated aviation enterprise, ATSG combines leasing, cargo and passenger airline operations, aircraft maintenance, and support services to deliver flexible, end-to-end solutions for customers worldwide. ATSG supports a diverse fleet that includes Boeing 767, Airbus A321, and Airbus A330 freighter aircraft, as well as Boeing 777 and 767 passenger aircraft supporting global ACMI and charter operations. ATSG subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC. For further details, please visit our website at www.atsginc.com.