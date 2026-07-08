FGX International and True Religion Announce New Licensing Agreement for Eyewear Collection

SMITHFIELD, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FGX International, an EssilorLuxottica company and one of the world’s leading over-the-counter eyewear brands, has announced a new licensing agreement with the iconic global lifestyle brand, True Religion. Under the agreement, FGX International will design, manufacture and distribute fashion sunglasses and eyewear accessories for men and women.

“Collaborating with True Religion to introduce our eyewear partnership is an exciting milestone,” said Denna Singleton, SVP, Global Marketing and Portfolio Transformation, FGX International. “True Religion is an iconic brand with deep cultural relevance, making it a natural partner for us. This collection brings together their bold, expressive identity with our longstanding expertise in delivering accessible, trend-forward eyewear to today’s consumers.”

The collection captures True Religion's iconic statement logos and heritage style through a contemporary reinterpretation of Y2K inspired designs. Featuring tinted lenses, bold gold and crystal embellishment accent details. Designed for individuals who wear their confidence out loud, each style embodies the brand’s enduring "Live Boldly" ethos.

“We are proud to partner with FGX International and to leverage EssilorLuxottica’s extensive global retail network, which uniquely positions the brand within the eyewear category,” said Kristen D’Arcy, Chief Marketing Officer, True Religion. “Together, we look forward to creating collections that authentically reflect the brand DNA, strengthen consumer engagement, and support the continued global expansion of True Religion.”

The collection is now available in True Religion stores and online at TrueReligion.com and Amazon.com. Distribution is set to expand to many other stores across North America, select Latin American and European countries over the course of 2026.

About Foster Grant

Foster Grant, one of the world’s leading over-the-counter eyewear brands, helps consumers celebrate their originality and style. Featuring stylish, innovative non-prescription reading glasses, sunglasses and optical frames, Foster Grant appeals to consumers of all ages to help them care for their eyes. FGX International dba Foster Grant, an EssilorLuxottica company, is a leading designer and marketer of nonprescription reading glasses, optical frames, and sunglasses with a portfolio of established, highly recognized eyewear brands, licenses and ecommerce channels. For more information, visit fgxi.com.

About True Religion

Founded in 2002, True Religion quickly became a global icon by redefining fashion with its bold Super T stitching and innovative construction. Worn by artists, athletes and style pioneers, the brand is rooted in self-expression and individuality. Today, True Religion continues to evolve while staying true to its heritage—blending timeless craftsmanship with modern influences. Offering high-quality denim, sportswear, accessories and more for men, women and kids, True Religion remains a go-to for those who live boldly and authentically.