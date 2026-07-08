Vultr and SUSE Launch Validated Full-Stack NVIDIA Enterprise AI Platform to Accelerate Production Deployments

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vultr, the world's largest privately-held cloud infrastructure company, today announced the launch of SUSE AI Factory with NVIDIA on Vultr infrastructure, developed in partnership with SUSE. Announced alongside SUSE at the RAISE Summit in Paris, this validated, full-stack enterprise AI platform combines enterprise-grade AI software, advanced GPU acceleration, and global AI infrastructure into a single, production-ready solution.

Vultr announces a strategic collaboration with SUSE and Dell Technologies to deliver a validated, enterprise-grade foundation for Kubernetes and AI workloads at scale. Share

As organizations look to move AI workloads from experimentation into production, this joint solution eliminates the complexity of building AI stacks from scratch, allowing enterprises to deploy secure, scalable AI applications with ease. The solution combines software and infrastructure capabilities to help organizations securely and reliably advance applications from sandbox development to global production.

Built on an open, Kubernetes-based architecture, the solution supports deployment across cloud, on-premises, edge and sovereign environments. The architecture gives organisations the flexibility to place AI workloads where business, regulatory or performance requirements demand, without proprietary cloud lock-in.

SUSE’s Sovereign AI Factory includes NVIDIA AI Enterprise software. It includes pre-validated blueprints (e.g., RAG), GPU orchestration, zero-trust security, and unified single-vendor support, delivered by NVIDIA AI infrastructure, including NVIDIA NIM, NVIDIA NeMo, and NVIDIA Run:ai. Vultr delivers the global AI infrastructure foundation for the solution, spanning cloud GPUs, bare metal, cloud compute, Kubernetes, and optimized networking and storage. Together, these capabilities deliver a production-ready AI platform that enables organizations to build, deploy, and scale enterprise AI with performance, security, and operational simplicity.

"Enterprises are done experimenting. The real work now is getting AI into production fast, without spending 18 months integrating software, GPUs and infrastructure before a single workload goes live,” said Kevin Cochrane, Chief Marketing Officer at Vultr. “SUSE AI Factory with NVIDIA on Vultr infrastructure changes that equation entirely. We have built a validated, full-stack platform that brings together enterprise AI software, NVIDIA acceleration and globally available GPU infrastructure. Organisations can now focus on building AI that delivers results, instead of assembling the stack underneath it. That is how enterprises move from pilot to production with confidence."

"When we first introduced SUSE AI Factory with NVIDIA in April, our goal was to deliver a fully governed, open Private Enterprise AI framework, enabling our customers to deploy their intelligence wherever their business demands," said Rhys Oxenham, VP and General Manager of AI at SUSE. "Our partnership with Vultr takes it a step further by providing a turnkey, validated infrastructure stack. Enterprises no longer have to wait or spend months wrestling with integration - they can deploy a GA-ready AI platform on world-class infrastructure today."

“Production AI requires more than accelerated compute. It requires enterprise AI software and global infrastructure working together,” said Dion Harris, senior director, HPC and AI infrastructure solutions GTM at NVIDIA. “By bringing SUSE AI Factory with NVIDIA together with Vultr’s global infrastructure, enterprises gain a secure, scalable foundation for moving from experimentation to production.”

Steven Dickens, CEO and Principal Analyst at HyperFRAME Research, said: "Enterprise AI success in 2026 is being decided at the infrastructure layer. Organisations need a governed, open substrate that spans from GPU compute all the way up to the inference pipeline, with security and compliance built in from day one. The collaboration between Vultr, SUSE and NVIDIA delivers exactly that. A converged, validated stack that takes enterprises from pilot to production without the integration tax that has held so many back.”

Existing SUSE customers can engage their SUSE account team to evaluate SUSE AI Factory with NVIDIA on Vultr infrastructure. SUSE and Vultr will collaborate to scope and deliver a joint Proof of Concept tailored to the customer's AI workloads. Organisations can also contact SUSE or Vultr Sales directly to request an evaluation, architecture workshop or Proof of Concept. A self-service deployment option via the Vultr Marketplace is planned.

About Vultr

Vultr is on a mission to make high-performance cloud infrastructure easy to use, affordable, and locally accessible for enterprises and AI innovators around the world. Vultr is trusted by hundreds of thousands of active customers across 185 countries for its flexible, scalable, global Cloud Compute, Cloud GPU, Bare Metal, and Cloud Storage solutions. In December 2024, Vultr announced an equity financing at a $3.5 billion valuation. Founded by David Aninowsky and self-funded for over a decade, Vultr has grown to become the world's largest privately-held cloud infrastructure company. Learn more at www.vultr.com.

About SUSE

SUSE is a global leader of enterprise open source software. By transforming community innovations into secure, sovereign and AI-ready solutions, SUSE empowers customers to escape vendor lock-in and regain control of their IT destiny. Through industry-leading Linux, Kubernetes, Edge and AI infrastructure solutions, SUSE delivers the flexibility to innovate everywhere - from the data center to multi-cloud and out to the edge. Only SUSE also manages many Linux and Kubernetes distributions. At SUSE, Choice Happens because we prioritize community, interoperability and relentless innovation. Discover how we power mission-critical resilience at www.suse.com.