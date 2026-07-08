Endace and Artiza Networks Partner to Deliver Cybersecurity and Defense Solutions to the Japanese Market

AUCKLAND, New Zealand & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Endace, a leading provider of always-on packet capture, network visibility, and packet forensics solutions, and Artiza Networks, Inc. ("Artiza"), a leading provider of telecommunications test, measurement, and network assurance solutions, today announced a partnership to deliver advanced cybersecurity and defense solutions to customers in Japan.

“Artiza is exactly the partner we have been looking for to satisfy demand in Japan, with the right balance of expertise, and market reach,” said Stuart Wilson, CEO of Endace.

Through this partnership, Artiza will offer Endace's packet capture, network recording, and packet forensics solutions to customers in Japan, including telecommunications operators, enterprises, government agencies, defense organizations, and critical infrastructure providers.

Endace's EndaceProbe Analytics Platform provides highly scalable, always-on packet capture and recording capabilities across a wide range of network environments, including enterprise networks, data centers, telecommunications networks, on-premises infrastructures, hybrid cloud environments, and public cloud deployments. The platform enables Security Operations Center (SOC) and Network Operations Center (NOC) teams to investigate cybersecurity incidents, network performance issues, and operational anomalies by providing access to complete packet-level evidence.

Endace solutions integrate with a broad range of cybersecurity and network monitoring platforms, providing direct access to definitive packet evidence required for incident investigation, threat hunting, and root-cause analysis.

By making complete packet-level evidence available to security and operations teams, Endace helps organizations improve the effectiveness of cybersecurity investigations and network performance analysis.

In addition, Endace solutions have achieved important security certifications and approvals, including NIST FIPS 140-3 validation, Common Criteria / NIAP certification, and inclusion on the U.S. Department of Defense Information Network Approved Products List (DoDIN APL). These achievements demonstrate compliance with some of the world's most demanding cybersecurity requirements for government, defense, and critical infrastructure environments.

By combining Endace's advanced packet visibility and packet forensics technologies with Artiza's strong presence in the Japanese telecommunications and technology markets, the two companies will work together to support organizations seeking enhanced cybersecurity, operational resilience, and network assurance capabilities.

About Endace

Endace’s scalable, always-on packet capture gives Network Operations and Security teams the deep visibility they need for fast, accurate incident investigation with rich forensic evidence at their fingertips from all their tools. EndaceProbes provide enterprise-class packet sniffing in on-prem, public and private cloud environments, with rapid, centralized search and one-click access to full pcap data from leading security and performance solutions (including Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, Cisco, Splunk, Elastic, and many others). Analyze network traffic using a single, unified console across all on-prem, private, or public cloud infrastructure for total hybrid cloud visibility. Capture every packet. See every threat. www.endace.com

About Artiza Networks

Artiza Networks is the leader in radio access network (RAN) and core network (CN) testing for 3G, 4G, and 5G. For over 30 years, Artiza has collaborated with the industry's top vendors and operators in testing the RAN and core network nodes of the world's most advanced cellular networks. With extensive engineering resources including PCB and FPGA/DSP development, award-winning customer support, and a sales force versed in mobile network technology, Artiza meets the full range of customer needs through innovative, in-house development of products and solutions.

Artiza Networks, Inc. (TSE 6778)

Established: 27 December 1990

www.artizanetworks.com