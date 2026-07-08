Smith Communication Partners Launches Technology-Enabled Compliance Communications Practice

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smith Communication Partners ("Smith"), an Allvia company, today announced the launch of its technology-enabled compliance communications practice. As regulatory requirements grow more complex, the practice gives employers a more structured, efficient way to manage compliance communications without sacrificing accuracy or control. The launch also expands Smith’s team with experienced consultants, deepening the firm’s ability to support employers across a growing range of regulatory requirements.

Building on Smith's long-standing expertise in employee communications, the new practice brings structure and scalability to an area that has been historically managed on an ad hoc basis. The technology-enabled workflow improves document management, version control, review and approval processes, and audit readiness, while Smith's compliance specialists provide the judgment organizations need to deliver accurate, consistent, and compliant communications across complex organizations.

"The compliance burden on employers has grown significantly. Requirements are more frequent, more detailed, and the consequences of getting it wrong are real," said Kelli Brown, Senior Consultant & Compliance Team Lead at Smith. "What we are building at Smith gives employers a way to adapt and stay current without consuming internal resources. Employers have needed this kind of support for a long time, and we're glad to be the ones offering it."

The practice supports a broad range of employer notices and required documents, including Summary Plan Descriptions (SPDs), Summary of Material Modifications (SMMs), Summary of Benefits and Coverage (SBCs), and other required notices.

"Smith has long supported clients with compliance communications as part of our broader benefits and HR communications work, but this practice makes it a dedicated, scalable offering," said Trey Wood, President & Managing Partner of Smith. "Adding experienced compliance professionals and purpose-built technology brings a new level of consistency and speed to this work. We're excited to continue evolving our offerings to meet our clients' needs."

Allvia is actively seeking opportunities to expand the platform through partnerships with like-minded companies across the United States. For more information, visit www.allvia.com.

ABOUT SMITH COMMUNICATION PARTNERS

Smith is a management consulting firm that helps employers communicate complex human resources, benefits, compensation, and workforce initiatives in ways employees can understand and trust. The firm specializes in employee benefits, total rewards, organizational change, compliance communications, and workforce strategy. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Smith serves organizations nationally through a senior-led, high-touch delivery model. For more information, visit www.smithcp.com.

ABOUT ALLVIA

Allvia is a national workforce services platform that helps employers simplify HR, benefits, and workforce operations so they can grow with confidence, stay compliant, and focus on their people. The company delivers integrated solutions across HR administration, benefits administration, and workforce strategy, offering both fully outsourced and modular services tailored to each client’s needs. For more information, visit www.allvia.com.