Depa Finance Selects Modern Treasury to Power Its Stablecoin-Native Cross-Border Payments Infrastructure

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Modern Treasury today announced that Depa Finance, the stablecoin-native payments infrastructure provider bridging traditional finance and digital assets, has selected Modern Treasury to power payments across U.S rails and stablecoins.

"Modern Treasury gives us a single layer to orchestrate, monitor, and ledger complex multi-rail payment flows, and critically, to extend USD access to our clients around the world. That's a meaningful unlock for the companies we serve." Share

Depa enables fintechs and corporates to execute cross-border payments using stablecoins, with settlement across 200+ countries and 24/7 availability. Depa processes more than 14,000 payments per day and has transacted over $1 billion annually.

Through Modern Treasury, Depa is able to automate flows between fiat and stablecoin accounts, manage the full lifecycle of payment orders at scale, and extend Global USD Accounts to clients who have historically lacked direct access to the U.S. financial system.

The Modern Treasury integration gives Depa a single payments API to:

Orchestrate payments across stablecoins, ACH, wires, RTP, and FedNow

Programmatically create named U.S. accounts for clients across 90+ countries to collect and send USD

Ledger the full lifecycle of every payment, whether fiat or stablecoin, in real time

Scale confidently with built-in KYB and AML controls

For Depa, whose clients span some of the most complex cross-border payment corridors in the world, the ability to consolidate these capabilities under one integration is a key step in scaling its platform globally.

"Building at the intersection of fiat and stablecoins requires infrastructure that can keep up with both worlds," said Alberto Martín Mazaira, Founder and CEO of Depa Finance. "Modern Treasury gives us a single layer to orchestrate, monitor, and ledger complex multi-rail payment flows, and critically, to extend USD access to our clients around the world. That's a meaningful unlock for the companies we serve."

Depa joins a growing ecosystem of payments innovators using Modern Treasury to build next-generation financial infrastructure by combining the programmability and reach of stablecoins with the familiarity of U.S. payment rails.

“Stablecoins have fundamentally changed what's possible in cross-border payments, and Depa has been building their platform around that from the start," said Matt Marcus, Co-Founder and CEO of Modern Treasury. "We're proud to power the infrastructure that lets teams transact around the world in stablecoins and dollars with the speed and access that global commerce demands."

Explore Modern Treasury's stablecoin payment capabilities at www.moderntreasury.com/products/stablecoins.

About Modern Treasury

Modern Treasury provides the most trusted infrastructure for global money movement. Trusted by leading enterprises and financial institutions, the platform helps businesses launch and scale payment experiences in days, not months, with best-in-class developer tools and a single API for both fiat and stablecoin transactions. With built-in compliance, ledgering, and reporting, Modern Treasury enables instant, reliable, and scalable money movement for companies of all sizes.

Backed by leading investors including Benchmark, Altimeter, and Salesforce Ventures, Modern Treasury has powered over $600 billion in payments for hundreds of organizations.

Learn more about Modern Treasury at www.moderntreasury.com.

About Depa Finance

Depa Finance is a global payments infrastructure provider processing more than 14,000 payments per day and over $1 billion annually across 200+ countries. By combining stablecoin rails with fiat accounts, MPC wallets, and built-in KYC/AML compliance, Depa gives fintechs and corporates everything they need to move money across borders through one integration.

Learn more about Depa Finance at depa.finance