The Institutes Welcomes Young Risk Professionals as Newest Affiliate to Support Talent Development Mission

MALVERN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, The Institutes, a not-for-profit, announced they have affiliated with Young Risk Professionals (YRP), the premier community for young professionals in risk management and insurance. The affiliation provides YRP support that enables its passionate volunteer leaders to focus on building the YRP community and supports The Institutes’ mission to educate, elevate, and connect risk management and insurance professionals.

"The addition of YRP to The Institutes allows us to contribute to the growth and education of young professionals and support the larger risk management and insurance community.” Share

“At a time when risk management and insurance continue to face talent shortages and a widening knowledge gap between newer professionals and experienced veterans, fostering the next generation of talent has never been more critical. The addition of YRP to The Institutes allows us to contribute to the growth and education of young professionals and support the larger risk management and insurance community,” said Peter L. Miller, CPCU, CEO of The Institutes. “The volunteer leadership of YRP have done and will continue to do an incredible job growing and leading this organization for generations to come,” Miller added.

Built and led entirely by volunteers since its founding in 2013, YRP is a non-profit built by its community, for its community, and has grown to nearly 30 chapters across the United States. The affiliation with The Institutes frees YRP leaders to focus on what they do best, engaging and educating young professionals in risk management and insurance.

"Affiliating with The Institutes is a significant milestone in the evolution of YRP. As we’ve grown to nearly 30 chapters, we found a need for some operational stability that does not come with a fully volunteer-led organization,” said Alex Minto, YRP National Board Chair.

“Every person who has stepped up to lead YRP at the national and local chapter level does so for their love of this organization and risk management and insurance. The affiliation allows us all to focus on what drew us in originally while giving us a springboard to ensure YRP is around for generations to come," said Joseph Cook, YRP National Board Vice Chair.

For additional information on YRP, visit YoungRiskProfessionals.org. To learn more about The Institutes and its diverse portfolio of affiliates, visit Global.TheInstitutes.org.

About The Institutes

The Institutes® are a not-for-profit dedicated to helping people and organizations succeed in the essential disciplines of risk management and insurance. Through numerous affiliated business units and brands, we educate, elevate, and connect students, professionals, and organizations by equipping them with the knowledge, skills, and collaboration they need to tackle the most complex risk management and insurance challenges. Backed by more than 115 years as a trusted knowledge partner, we empower people and organizations to create a more resilient world.

The Institutes is a registered trademark of The Institutes. All rights reserved.

About YRP

YRP is the premier community for young professionals in risk management and insurance. A 501c6 non-profit organization with nearly 30 chapters across the United States, YRP cultivates meaningful connections, fosters mentorship, and provides educational opportunities to help young professionals thrive and shape the future of risk management and insurance.