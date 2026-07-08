OpenEvidence, Anticoagulation Forum Partner to Expand Access to AI-Enabled Guidance in Antithrombotic Care

MIAMI & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OpenEvidence and the Anticoagulation Forum (AC Forum) today announced a strategic partnership to provide antithrombotic guidance and tools that support decision-making in clinical practice. By combining the AC Forum’s leadership in education and multidisciplinary clinical guidance with OpenEvidence’s advanced artificial intelligence platform, clinicians will gain access to timely and practical evidence in antithrombotic therapy.

“Clinicians are increasingly turning to AI to navigate the growing complexity of medical evidence,” said Travis Zack, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer at OpenEvidence. “Antithrombotic therapy touches nearly every area of medicine, and the Anticoagulation Forum has long been a trusted voice in this space. We are proud to partner with AC Forum to bring their expertise into everyday workflows, helping clinicians deliver safer, more effective care.”

Antithrombotic medications remain a leading cause of preventable medication-related harm. Despite strong evidence and available tools, best practices remain inconsistent. Through this collaboration, OpenEvidence users will gain access to the AC Forum’s curated, evidence-based resources, including practical tools and concise clinical guidance, to support decision making across complex cases.

“Antithrombotic therapy is one of the most effective, and also one of the highest-risk areas in medicine, requiring clinicians to balance prevention of thrombosis with the risk of bleeding in real time,” said Geoff Barnes, MD, MSc, President of the AC Forum. “This partnership brings trusted, evidence-based guidance directly into clinical workflows through AI, helping clinicians make informed decisions with greater confidence, consistency, and efficiency. It represents an important step toward advancing antithrombotic stewardship from concept to standard of care.”

The collaboration will also focus on identifying common clinical questions and knowledge gaps based on real-world use of the OpenEvidence platform. These insights will inform the development of targeted, practical resources from AC Forum to better support clinical decision making and improve antithrombotic care.

The Anticoagulation Forum is the leading organization of multidisciplinary healthcare professionals dedicated to improving the quality of care for patients taking antithrombotic medications. With members across 100 countries, the AC Forum provides trusted, evidence-based education, clinical guidance, and practical tools to support clinicians in optimizing patient outcomes and advancing antithrombotic stewardship worldwide. Learn more at https://acforum.org.

OpenEvidence is the fastest-growing and most widely-used clinical decision support platform in the United States, and the most widely used medical search engine among U.S. clinicians. OpenEvidence is trusted by hundreds of thousands of verified healthcare professionals to make high-stakes clinical decisions at the point of care that are sourced, cited, and grounded in peer-reviewed medical literature. Founded with the mission to organize and expand global medical knowledge, OpenEvidence is actively used daily, on average, by the majority of physicians in the United States. Learn more at openevidence.com.