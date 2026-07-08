Past The Wire Partnering with Former Dallas Mavericks President, GM, Minority Owner, Frank Zaccanelli to Expand into Sports Wagering, Prediction Markets and New Technology

FORT MYERS, Fla--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As legalized sports betting and prediction markets continue to reshape the wagering industry, Past The Wire, the independent media company founded by renowned handicapper and racing analyst Jon Stettin, today announced that former Dallas Mavericks President, General Manager, and Minority Owner, Frank Zaccanelli has joined the company as a partner, Executive, and Co-Host.

We believe the future belongs to those who are better informed, not simply better entertained. Share

The partnership expands Past The Wire beyond horse racing into sports wagering, prediction markets, premium video programming, proprietary technology, and data-driven analysis while building on the independent journalism, expert handicapping, and educational content that established its reputation throughout the thoroughbred industry.

The announcement comes as bettors increasingly seek trusted analysis, educational resources, and technology-driven tools across multiple betting markets rather than relying solely on opinions or picks. According to Grand View Research, the U.S. online gambling market is expected to grow from $12.68 billion in 2024 to $22.19 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate of 9.8%.

Stettin has spent decades building a reputation as one of horse racing's most respected handicappers, known for his mastery of multi-race wagers and high-impact Pick 6 scores, in-depth racing analysis, and willingness to challenge conventional thinking through independent journalism. Under his leadership, Past The Wire has grown into a trusted destination for horseplayers seeking expert handicapping, investigative reporting, exclusive interviews, and educational content.

Zaccanelli brings decades of executive leadership experience in professional sports, business development, and entrepreneurship. During his tenure with the Dallas Mavericks, he served as President, General Manager, and Minority Owner, helping lead the franchise through one of its most successful eras. Working alongside Stettin, Zaccanelli will oversee Past The Wire's strategic growth, technology initiatives, premium membership offerings, business partnerships, and expansion into new wagering markets as well as co-hosting a number of the publication's new programming.

"I've spent my career building organizations, and I don't enter partnerships lightly," said Frank Zaccanelli. "The wagering industry has changed dramatically over the last decade, but the need for credible information, disciplined analysis, and trusted voices has only grown. Jon built something bettors trust, and I saw an opportunity to help take it to the next level. We believe the future belongs to those who are better informed, not simply better entertained."

The partnership will build on Past The Wire's foundation as a platform helping serious bettors make smarter decisions, and stay ahead of the industry while growing coverage into the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, FIFA, and expanding into thoroughbred racing and yearling syndication, starting with the Keeneland September Sale.

Past The Wire now produces five weekly original programs, Past The Wire, The Sharp Edge, Across The Board, High Level Handicapping, and Champions and Connections, providing professional and casual sports bettors with insights on sports betting, futures, props, and prediction markets. The partnership will continue developing premium educational resources, advanced bettor tools, enhanced membership experiences, and proprietary technology to help bettors make more informed wagering decisions.

Several technology initiatives are already under development, with additional product announcements expected in the coming months.

"Past The Wire has never been about chasing clicks, it has always been about earning trust," said Jon Stettin. "Horse racing is where we built our reputation, but today's bettors don't think in silos anymore. They're looking for insight wherever opportunity exists. This partnership allows us to expand that mission while staying true to the independence, transparency, and credibility that earned our audience's trust. If someone spends time with Past The Wire, our responsibility is to make sure they leave knowing something the crowd doesn't."

About Past The Wire

Founded by renowned handicapper and racing analyst Jon Stettin, Past The Wire is an independent wagering media company covering horse racing, sports betting, prediction markets, and handicapping. Through original journalism, expert analysis, premium video programming, educational content, and innovative technology, the company helps serious bettors make more informed wagering decisions.