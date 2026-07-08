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Kodiak Gas Services, Baker Hughes Announce Multi-Year Gas Turbine Order Agreement to Support U.S. Data Center Growth

  • Strategic agreement establishes framework for deployment of up to 1.8 GW of power generation capacity
  • Initial major award includes approximately 1 GW of gas turbines and generators delivered by 2030 to support scalable, behind-the-meter power solutions

THE WOODLANDS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE: KGS) (“Kodiak”), a leading provider of critical energy infrastructure, and Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR), an energy technology company, announced a multi-year strategic agreement under which Baker Hughes will provide power generation solutions to support Kodiak’s expanding energy infrastructure initiatives. The agreement is anchored by an initial equipment award that will enable approximately 1 gigawatt (GW) of reliable, scalable power generation capacity to be delivered by 2030, with the broader framework providing a pathway for up to 1.8 GW of power over time.

The initial major order includes NovaLT™16 gas turbines, Frame 5 gas turbines and BRUSH™ Power Generation generators, providing core technologies to deliver dependable power for growing data center and energy infrastructure demand. Baker Hughes’ high-efficiency power generation technologies are expected to support behind-the-meter projects in key U.S. markets where accelerating electricity demand and grid constraints are increasing the need for flexible, rapidly deployable power infrastructure.

"We are excited to embark on our relationship with Baker Hughes through this strategic agreement," said Kodiak’s President and CEO Mickey McKee. "Our customers require dependable, efficient and rapidly deployable power solutions, and access to Baker Hughes' industry-leading technology, training and support enhances our ability to meet that demand at scale. This framework supports our long-term strategy of expanding Kodiak's energy infrastructure capabilities while delivering exceptional reliability and value to our customers."

"As demand for power continues to accelerate, driven by the rapid expansion of digital infrastructure and data centers, the ability to deliver reliable, efficient and scalable power solutions quickly is critical," said Baker Hughes Chairman and CEO Lorenzo Simonelli. "This agreement reflects the growing need for flexible power generation technologies; together, our gas turbines and generator technologies will help customers bring new capacity online faster to support the continued buildout of critical digital and energy infrastructure."

The multi-year rolling agreement provides flexibility to align capacity commitments with evolving data center demand and phased project development schedules. Through the agreement, Kodiak expects to leverage Baker Hughes' power generation portfolio to support both existing operations and future growth opportunities. The framework is designed to foster closer commercial and technical collaboration between the companies, streamline project execution and reduce lead times for critical power infrastructure deployments. It also sets forth the companies’ commitments to technical training, the provision of spare parts and a mutual interest in entering into a long-term services arrangement for the equipment.

About Kodiak
Kodiak is a leading contract compression, distributed power, and energy infrastructure services provider in the United States. It serves as a critical link in the infrastructure chain that enables the safe, reliable and efficient production of energy. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, Kodiak provides contract compression, distributed power, and related services to oil and gas producers, midstream customers, and digital infrastructure operators.

About Baker Hughes
Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward – making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet.

Contacts

Media Relations

Kodiak Gas Services
Graham Sones
+1 936-755-3259
ir@kodiakgas.com

Baker Hughes
Adrienne M. Lynch
+1 713-906-8407
adrienne.lynch@bakerhughes.com

Investor Relations

Kodiak Gas Services
Graham Sones
+1 936-755-3259
ir@kodiakgas.com

Baker Hughes
Chase Mulvehill
+1 346-297-2561
investor.relations@bakerhughes.com

Industry:

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc.

NYSE:KGS
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Media Relations

Kodiak Gas Services
Graham Sones
+1 936-755-3259
ir@kodiakgas.com

Baker Hughes
Adrienne M. Lynch
+1 713-906-8407
adrienne.lynch@bakerhughes.com

Investor Relations

Kodiak Gas Services
Graham Sones
+1 936-755-3259
ir@kodiakgas.com

Baker Hughes
Chase Mulvehill
+1 346-297-2561
investor.relations@bakerhughes.com

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