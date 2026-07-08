Perion Expands Its Distribution Partner Program, Partnering With Acrossmedia241 to Bring Outmax, Its AI agent, to Greece and the CEE Region

NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perion (NASDAQ & TASE: PERI), an advanced technology leader solving for the complexities of digital advertising through AI-native execution infrastructure, today announced a new partnership with Acrossmedia241, a leading digital advertising and media technology company in Greece, to bring Outmax, Perion's AI agent, to agencies and brands across Greece and the broader Central and Eastern European (CEE) market.

As advertisers increase investment across a widening range of digital channels, the operative question has shifted from where media runs to whose objectives it is optimized against. This partnership extends Perion's footprint into a new region through a partner with established relationships across national tourism boards and global buying desks, broadening outcome-driven execution beyond platform-standard benchmarks.

Acrossmedia241 provides deep market access through agency relationships in the region and existing work with major Greek tourism boards, with an international buying scope. On the Perion side, Outmax, the company’s AI agent, sits across major digital channels, including YouTube, Meta, TikTok, and other leading DSPs, layering optimization across each to unify performance toward advertisers' own custom business outcomes.

This partnership builds on Acrossmedia241's existing experience with Perion's DOOH. Leveraging this, together with Acrossmedia241's established relationships across the market, is expected to lower customer acquisition costs and accelerate Outmax path to revenue growth, consistent with the partner-led expansion model Perion has applied in its GIMC partnership in China and its McSorely Media/Mediamark partnership in Africa. The two companies will publicly launch the partnership at the Programmatic & Beyond Conference in Athens on July 9, with Perion joining Acrossmedia241 as a Grand Sponsor.

"Acrossmedia241's reach across Greece and CEE, and its standing with the region's tourism and agency community, gives Outmax a credible path into a market where advertisers are asking for accountability, not just access,” said Tal Jacobson, Perion's CEO. “Expanding our distribution partner network, as we've done with GIMC in China and McSorely Media and Mediamark in Africa, is central to how we extend our reach and compound toward our 2028 growth targets. This is land-and-expand in practice: extending Outmax through an existing partner relationship, at low incremental cost and with margin-accretive growth potential, reinforcing the strategic trajectory outlined in our 2028 growth plan."

"Advertisers today want more than strong performance on any single platform; they want every channel working toward their own business goals. Perion’s Outmax gives us a way to do that, sitting across the major digital channels with execution built around our clients' own outcomes, not only platform defaults," said Irini Sacha, Founder & CEO of Acrossmedia241.

For agencies and brands operating across Greece and CEE, the partnership adds Outmax as an option built to optimize toward specifically defined outcomes, integrated into existing media buying workflows.

About Perion Network Ltd.

Perion is an advanced technology leader redefining advertising through AI-native infrastructure, delivering real-time media execution across CTV, digital out-of-home, commerce and retail media, social and digital environments. Powered by Outmax, the company's proprietary AI engine, Perion helps brands, agencies, and retailers optimize spend and performance, driving measurable outcomes at scale.

For more information, visit www.perion.com

About Acrossmedia241

Acrossmedia241 is a leading digital advertising and media technology company based in Greece, connecting brands and agencies with advanced digital, programmatic, CTV, DOOH, video, audio, native and AI-powered media solutions. With long-standing relationships across the Greek and regional advertising market, Acrossmedia241 partners with global technology platforms to bring innovative, outcome-driven media solutions to advertisers, agencies and public-sector organizations.

Forward Looking Statements

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