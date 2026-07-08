Viant Integrates with Publica by IAS to Expand Premium Connected TV Access

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Publica by IAS, a leading ad serving and monetization platform for Connected TV (CTV), today announced an integration with Viant Technology Inc.’s Direct Access supply path product that enables Viant advertisers to buy premium CTV inventory from Publica publishers. This creates a more seamless path for advertisers to activate campaigns across leading streaming environments with greater efficiency, transparency, and signal quality.

“This integration with Viant’s Direct Access is another step forward in making premium CTV easier to access and activate at scale,” said Cameron Miille, CRO of Publica by IAS. “Publica’s goal is to help publishers unlock more demand while enabling buyers to connect with high-quality streaming inventory. Viant is an important partner in that effort.”

The partnership is designed to simplify CTV buying by bringing advertiser demand closer to premium streaming supply. For publishers, it helps maximize demand from performance-minded advertisers seeking quality inventory and stronger outcomes across CTV.

"We are excited to expand Direct Access to Publica’s CTV publisher footprint," said Richie Hyden, SVP of Publisher Solutions at Viant. "Through this new integration, our advertisers gain a direct path to premium CTV inventory that improves signal quality and working media to deliver stronger campaign performance. Publishers also gain increased monetization and yield, making this a win-win for both sides."

As CTV continues to mature, reducing complexity across the supply chain is becoming increasingly important. Publica’s strong publisher footprint and Viant’s extensive advertiser relationships together create a direct line between premium supply and performance-driven demand.

“Publica’s integration with Viant creates an efficient path for advertisers to access our premium CTV inventory while helping us connect with demand that values high-quality streaming environments,” said Aulden Kaye Yi, Head of Advertising Partnerships at Philo. “We're excited to partner with both Publica and Viant via this new integration that supports strong monetization for publishers and drives outcomes for brands.”

The integration reflects Publica’s continued focus on building the infrastructure that helps premium publishers grow monetization while giving advertisers better access to the inventory that matters most. Advertisers activating campaigns across Publica publisher inventory can also leverage IAS Total TV, a comprehensive suite of CTV capabilities that deliver show, genre, and rating-level transparency, along with linear-like visibility and brand suitability controls, with publisher and app coverage available today in the U.S.

About Publica by IAS

Publica by IAS is a leading Connected TV (CTV) ad platform that works with many of the world's biggest broadcasters, TV manufacturers, and OTT apps, providing solutions to maximize their revenue across their CTV inventory. Publica is part of Integral Ad Science (IAS), a leading global platform that connects AI-powered media quality to real business outcomes — from brand perception to sales lift — empowering brands, agencies, and publishers to drive transparency, reduce waste, and unlock growth across the open web, social, CTV, and audio. For more information on Publica by IAS, visit getpublica.com.

About Viant

Viant Technology (NASDAQ: DSP) is an exclusively buy-side, AI-powered advertising platform purpose-built for CTV. Viant uniquely combines proprietary content intelligence, household-level identity resolution, and person-level attention signals to connect advertisers with real customers and drive measurable outcomes across the open internet. Through its award-winning AI solutions, Viant is building the future of autonomous advertising, where AI doesn’t just assist the campaign, it delivers real results. Learn more at viantinc.com.