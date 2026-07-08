Korbyt Builds Momentum with Native Canva Integration, Marketing Leadership Appointment and Industry Recognition

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Korbyt, the leader in enterprise digital signage and space management solutions, today announced a series of strategic milestones that underscore the company’s continued momentum, including native Canva integration with the Korbyt Anywhere platform, the appointment of accomplished SaaS executive TJ Waldorf as Senior Vice President of Marketing and two industry awards recognizing the company’s AI-powered platform and hardware innovations. Together, these milestones reflect Korbyt’s continued investment in product innovation, leadership and customer success as the company builds for its next phase of growth.

Korbyt announces native Canva integration, appoints TJ Waldorf as SVP of Marketing and earns multiple industry awards, marking significant milestones in the company's growth. Share

Native Canva Integration Streamlines Content Creation and Publishing

Korbyt’s new native app for Canva gives content creators convenient access to Korbyt publishing tools directly inside their design environment. Users can now design graphics, animations and multi-page assets in Canva and export them directly into Korbyt Media Manager and playlists in a single, streamlined workflow.

“Organizations want to empower more teams to create engaging content without introducing complexity,” said Travis Kemp, Chief Product Officer at Korbyt. “By integrating Korbyt directly into Canva, we’re removing friction from the content lifecycle while still maintaining the governance, security and control enterprises require.”

The Korbyt/Canva integration eliminates the need for manual downloads and uploads by allowing users to export PNG and MP4 files directly from Canva into Korbyt. During export, users can assign folders, tags and playlists, ensuring content is immediately ready for distribution across screens and environments.

Key features include:

Direct export from Canva to Korbyt Media Manager

Support for animated content and multi-page designs

Folder, tag and playlist assignment during export

Automatic application of playlist logic, metadata and durations

Secure authentication using existing Korbyt CMS credentials

Role-based access controls to ensure permissioned publishing

Full audit trails capturing uploads and updates for governance and compliance

By enabling direct-to-playlist publishing, organizations can significantly reduce the time required to move content from concept to screen while minimizing operational complexity. The integration is particularly valuable for enterprises with distributed teams, where marketing, HR, communications and operations groups frequently contribute content but may not be familiar with digital signage platforms.

The Korbyt/Canva integration is available at no additional cost for existing Korbyt customers. Users simply download the Korbyt app within Canva and complete a one-time authentication to securely link their Canva account to their Korbyt tenant, enabling content created in Canva to flow directly into the Korbyt platform.

Korbyt will host a live virtual session on Thursday, July 23 at 1:00 p.m. ET to showcase the latest additions to the Korbyt Anywhere platform, including ScreenDetective, Launchpad 2.0 and the newly announced native Canva integration. To learn more and register, click here.

TJ Waldorf Appointed Senior Vice President of Marketing

Korbyt also announced the appointment of TJ Waldorf as Senior Vice President of Marketing. He brings more than two decades of experience leading go-to-market strategy for high-growth SaaS organizations, including leadership roles with several private equity-backed enterprise SaaS companies.

Most recently, Waldorf served as CMO at 1WorldSync, where he helped triple annual recurring revenue (ARR), expand the company’s global marketing organization and played a key role in its acquisition by Syndigo. Throughout his career, he has led marketing transformations, product launches and revenue growth initiatives across enterprise technology companies.

“Organizations are looking for intelligent workplace communication solutions that are easier to deploy, easier to manage and deliver measurable business value,” said Waldorf. “I’m excited to help amplify Korbyt’s leadership position while supporting our next phase of growth.”

“TJ has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to build brands and scale growth organizations,” said Andrew Robson, CEO of Korbyt. “His experience leading marketing organizations through periods of rapid expansion makes him an outstanding addition to the leadership team.”

Industry Recognition Validates Korbyt’s Commitment to Innovation

Korbyt capped a strong first half of 2026 with industry awards and partner recognition at InfoComm 2026, underscoring the company’s continued leadership in digital signage and space management technology:

rAVe Best of InfoComm Award: Korbyt’s 5C AI Agent Suite was recognized as the best digital signage CMS/platform.

Korbyt’s 5C Agent Suite was recognized as the best digital signage CMS/platform. CTI InfoComm Spotlight Award: CTI honored Korbyt for its continued innovation and impact on the industry.

CTI honored Korbyt for its continued innovation and impact on the industry. Digital Signage Best of Show Award: The Korbyt Aries III fanless media player was recognized for its enterprise-ready performance and design.

The Korbyt Aries III fanless media player was recognized for its enterprise-ready performance and design. PSNI Global Preferred Vendor Program: PSNI presented Korbyt with its Global Preferred Vendor award, recognizing the company’s commitment to delivering exceptional solutions and partner support worldwide.

“These milestones reflect Korbyt’s positive trajectory heading into the second half of the year,” added Robson. “Whether we’re expanding our platform with new capabilities like Canva integration, strengthening our leadership team or earning recognition for product innovation, every step we take is focused on helping organizations communicate more effectively. We’re building a stronger company, and an even stronger platform for our customers.”

Visit https://gokorbyt.com to learn more about Korbyt Anywhere, and follow Korbyt on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

About Korbyt

Korbyt helps corporate enterprises deliver AI-powered workplace and customer experiences across digital channels and physical locations that engage employees, visitors, and customers more effectively. The Korbyt Anywhere platform empowers organizations with dynamic, data-driven communication through digital signage, desktop, email, mobile devices, and space management solutions, enabling seamless collaboration across all touchpoints. Korbyt serves enterprise organizations across industries including financial services, banking, manufacturing, and logistics. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Korbyt is a portfolio company of Boston-based private equity firm Clearhaven Partners. For more information, visit GoKorbyt.com.