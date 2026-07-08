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MSIG Europe Selects Clearwater Analytics to Modernize Investment Operations

Selection extends MS&AD Group’s global relationship with Clearwater, bringing a unified platform for investment data, accounting, regulatory reporting, and analytics to MSIG Europe

BOISE, Idaho & NEW YORK & CHICAGO & LONDON & HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clearwater Analytics today announced that MSIG Europe, a wholly owned subsidiary of MS&AD Insurance Group, has selected the Clearwater platform to modernize its operating model, unify data across the investment lifecycle, and meet the demands of the European regulatory environment, including Belgian GAAP, IFRS and Solvency II.

European insurers are navigating the convergence of tightening regulatory demands, growing allocations to private markets, and the operational limits of fragmented legacy systems. The firms moving fastest are consolidating onto platforms that deliver daily accuracy, compliance automation, and integrated analytics at scale.

MSIG is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance and a member of the MS&AD Insurance Group, one of Asia’s leading non-life insurance brands with a presence in 50 countries and regions globally. MSIG’s Asia office along with many of the business units have already successfully implemented Clearwater. MSIG Europe will now use Clearwater to give its Group’s investment and finance teams a single, reconciled view of their global portfolio and the operational efficiency to focus on strategic priorities that grow the business.

“Clearwater gives us a single, reliable source of investment data, separate from our custodians and asset managers,” said Lise Lombard Dumont, CFO at MSIG Europe. “It helps us keep our data clean and consistent, supports our accounting and reporting needs, and gives us the flexibility to grow and explore new investment opportunities.”

“MSIG Europe is operating in one of the most complex regulatory environments in the world, and that complexity requires a modern investment platform built for accuracy, control, and scale,” said Keith Viverito, Managing Director of EMEA at Clearwater Analytics. “Clearwater gives European insurers a single foundation and workflow for investment data, accounting, regulatory reporting, and analytics, so teams can move faster with greater conviction.”

About MSIG Europe

MSIG Europe is a leading provider of commercial and specialty insurance in Europe, domiciled in Belgium, with branches across the European Union and the United Kingdom. The company underwrites a diversified book of business serving multinational and corporate clients across the region.

MSIG Europe is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co., Ltd., a member of the MS&AD Insurance Group — one of the largest general insurance groups in the world, with a presence in 50 countries and regions globally. To learn more, visit www.msig-europe.com.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics is the natively agentic investment management platform built on a single, continuously reconciled investment record. Portfolio management, trading, accounting, risk, compliance, and private markets workflows run on a single source of truth, creating a connected foundation for automation, AI-driven insights, and agentic workflows across the investment process. Clearwater supports more than $10 trillion in assets globally for insurers, asset managers, hedge funds, banks, corporations, and governments. Learn more at www.cwan.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Claudia Cahill, Head of Communications and PR | +1 208-433-1200 | press@cwan.com

Industry:

Clearwater Analytics

NYSE:CWAN
Details
Headquarters: Boise, Idaho, US
CEO: Sandeep Sahai
Employees: 1,000+
Organization: PRI
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Media Contact:

Claudia Cahill, Head of Communications and PR | +1 208-433-1200 | press@cwan.com

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