Medbridge Expands Remote Therapeutic Monitoring Ecosystem with SaRA Health Partnership, Closing the RTM Billing Gap for Every Practice

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medbridge, the leading digital health platform for clinician education, home exercise programs, and remote therapeutic monitoring (RTM), today announced a strategic partnership with SaRA Health, a patient engagement, billing, and network infrastructure platform for outpatient rehabilitation practices. The partnership embeds SaRA's billing engine directly into the Medbridge platform so practices can capture every billable RTM code they earn, addressing a systemic industry problem where earned revenue routinely goes uncollected due to operational complexity.

“We've always believed a practice shouldn't have to choose between delivering great care and actually getting paid for the care it delivers,” said Donovan Campbell, CEO of Medbridge. “As we've talked with customers about running RTM, it's clear the right level of support looks different depending on where a practice is today — some need a full team behind the program, others just need the billing complexity taken off their plate. Adding SaRA Health means every practice has a path that fits how they already work.”

With the new partnership, clinicians using Medbridge continue working exactly as they do today, while every billable code is identified, validated against timing and documentation requirements, and delivered for billing behind the scenes.

Across the industry, even best-in-class practices achieve only 80-85% RTM code reimbursement, with some practices operating as low as single digits due to billing complexities and EMR constraints. The issue spans virtually every EMR: clinicians deliver the care, but billing infrastructure fails to capture it, leaving meaningful revenue on the table. The challenge has been operational: building the workflows, documentation processes, billing infrastructure, and patient engagement model required to consistently meet RTM requirements and capture reimbursement.

With 2026 CMS code updates expanding what qualifies and lowering the engagement burden for patients, more RTM revenue is now within reach. The partnership between Medbridge and SaRA is designed to close the operational gap by embedding billing support directly into the Medbridge workflow, making it easier for practices to launch, scale, and sustain RTM without adding complexity to their teams.

“Too many practices have stood up RTM, done the clinical work, and quietly let the much-needed profitability of the RTM program slip away because their billing infrastructure wasn't built for it,” said Steven Coen, co-founder and CEO of SaRA Health. “Our partnership with Medbridge means our work developing an RTM billing solution will help more practices, ultimately reducing burden on clinicians and administrative teams in the process. That's more time spent on care, better outcomes, and the kind of net revenue lift that makes an RTM not just sustainable, but a superpower!”

Three Tiers of Support Available in One Platform

Medbridge now offers three ways to run RTM so a practice can choose the model that matches its operational reality rather than bending its operations to fit the platform:

Medbridge Standard is for practices with the in-house care coordination and billing capacity to run RTM entirely on their own. Medbridge provides the platform, implementation support, and ongoing tools. The practice owns operations. This is the established Medbridge RTM model, in use with customers today.

is for practices with the in-house care coordination and billing capacity to run RTM entirely on their own. Medbridge provides the platform, implementation support, and ongoing tools. The practice owns operations. This is the established Medbridge RTM model, in use with customers today. Medbridge + SaRA Health is for practices with the clinical capacity and confidence to run their own RTM clinical care but seeking seamless billing infrastructure to manage RTM codes. SaRA validates every code against billing thresholds, generates the charge and note, and manages claims and denials, while the clinician signs off inside Medbridge. Care coordination stays entirely with the practice's own team.

is for practices with the clinical capacity and confidence to run their own RTM clinical care but seeking seamless billing infrastructure to manage RTM codes. SaRA validates every code against billing thresholds, generates the charge and note, and manages claims and denials, while the clinician signs off inside Medbridge. Care coordination stays entirely with the practice's own team. Medbridge + Tandem is for practices that want RTM revenue without adding any operational lift. Tandem, a full-service RTM management company, runs enrollment, remote care navigation, and billing support end-to-end, so clinicians and billing staff take on nothing new.

The Medbridge + SaRA Health tier is available for qualified practices. Current Medbridge customers should contact their Account Manager to learn more; interested practices can visit medbridge.com/rtm to speak with a Medbridge team member.

About Medbridge

Medbridge is the platform healthcare organizations use to retain their best clinicians, deliver excellent care that doesn't stop when their clinicians do, and collect the outcomes data that drives reimbursement and proves ROI. Medbridge gives clinicians gold-standard education, evidence-based care programs built into their workflows, and RTM billing capabilities, without adding steps to their day. Nine of the top ten hospital systems and private practices in the country run on Medbridge. For more information, visit medbridge.com.