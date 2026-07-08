Potomac Financial Group Partners with Concurrent to Launch Independent RIA

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Concurrent Investment Advisors, LLC (“Concurrent”), a multi-custodial, hybrid registered investment adviser, announced its partnership with Potomac Financial Group (“Potomac”), supporting the firm's transition to independence through Concurrent's integrated platform and strategic minority investment model.

Led by Managing Partner Todd Wike, Potomac Financial Group has served clients for over 40 years and oversees more than $750 million in client assets, providing a full suite of personalized financial services, with a focus on retirement planning. Wike is joined by advisors Lanta Evans, Kevin Pinto, Deborah Kelly, Brian Krawiec, Bradley Schell, Gregory Wilkinson along with their seasoned support staff.

Previously affiliated with Raymond James Financial Services, the Potomac team evaluated multiple paths to independence before selecting Concurrent. The decision was driven by access to an expanded technology ecosystem, institutional-grade operational support, and practice management resources that enhance the client experience.

“The best way we can serve our clients is by maximizing the time we spend with them,” said Wike. “Concurrent's platform gives us the operational support and resources to help us spend less time managing the business and more time guiding our clients through retirement with confidence.”

“The most successful transitions begin long before advisors change platforms," said Liz Lenz, Managing Director of Practice Synergies and Enterprise Consulting at Concurrent. "Our consultative process begins before a firm ever joins Concurrent, helping leadership evaluate growth strategy, business infrastructure and long-term sustainability. With Potomac, the goal isn't simply to complete a transition. It was to help build a stronger enterprise, one designed to support a multigenerational advisor team, enhance the client experience and create enduring value for the business well into the future.”

Through Concurrent's established platform and custodial relationship with Fidelity Institutional Wealth Management Services, Potomac benefits from the resources needed to grow organically while preserving its independent identity. Concurrent’s model allows advisors to tap into its suite of capabilities while maintaining ownership of their businesses.

“Potomac represents exactly the type of entrepreneurial, client-first firm we built Concurrent to support,” said Joe Mooney, Managing Director and Head of Business Development at Concurrent. “We are proud that Todd and the entire Potomac team are building a durable wealth management firm while preserving the independence that matters to them and their clients. We're excited to provide the infrastructure, strategic partnership and capital to help them continue growing their business on their own terms."

About Concurrent

Concurrent Investment Advisors is a leading independent registered investment adviser (RIA) platform providing the capital, consulting services, and compliance support advisors need to build and grow thriving wealth management businesses. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Concurrent partners with independent-minded financial professionals, delivering a full suite of practice management resources, access to an investment platform, comprehensive retirement solutions and innovative, AI-driven technology designed to help advisor entrepreneurs scale efficiently while enhancing the client experience.

Independence, collaboration, and client-first service define Concurrent’s model, enabling advisors to scale as entrepreneurs through flexible models, including minority investments and platform support. Concurrent is backed by Merchant Investment Management.

Learn more at www.poweredbyconcurrent.com.