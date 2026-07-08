VisualDx Partners with Sun River Health to Expand Access to Clinical Decision Support for Underserved Patients

ROCHESTER, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VisualDx, a leading clinical decision support system used by healthcare professionals worldwide, today announced a new partnership with Sun River Health, a federally qualified health center (FQHC) serving patients across 50 locations in New York State. Through this partnership, Sun River Health's nearly 500 providers will use VisualDx to strengthen in-house decision-making capabilities, enable more appropriate dermatology referrals, and improve health equity for the Medicaid and underserved populations they serve.

Sun River Health has delivered community-based care for over 50 years, with a strong emphasis on value-based models and access for all patients regardless of ability to pay. With a high volume of dermatology referrals creating barriers to timely, affordable care, the organization sought a scalable solution that could support providers at the point of care without adding operational complexity. The implementation of VisualDx connects patients to the right level of care at the right time.

"VisualDx gives our providers the visual intelligence they need to make confident decisions right at the point of care,” said Ken Desa, MD, chief of virtual and transformative care at Sun River Health. “For many of our patients, timely diagnosis is the difference between receiving care and going without it entirely. This partnership is a meaningful step toward delivering on our commitment to health equity."

“Geography and income should never determine the quality of a diagnosis,” said Art Papier, MD, CEO and co-founder of VisualDx. “VisualDx exists to put world-class clinical decision support in the hands of every clinician, whether they are practicing in a major medical center or a rural health clinic. Sun River Health is a model for what equitable care looks like in practice, and we are proud to support their team.”

Sun River Health’s enterprise deployment includes VisualDx’s full visual clinical decision support platform, including:

An industry-leading medical image library to visualize disease across skin tones and patient populations

Dynamic differential diagnosis tools to support more accurate, confident clinical decisions

Integrated patient education resources to improve understanding, adherence, and outcomes

This collaboration reflects VisualDx’s continued growth among federally qualified health centers, rural health, and safety-net providers nationwide, where the need to improve access, manage costs, and deliver equitable care is most urgent.

About VisualDx:

VisualDx is a leading clinical decision support tool used by more than half of U.S. medical schools and over 2,300 hospitals and clinics worldwide. Designed for healthcare professionals, VisualDx combines expert medical knowledge, an unmatched library of medical images, and advanced AI to support differential diagnosis, identify disease variation, guide treatment, and improve patient communication. Our goal is simple: to improve clinical decisions at the point of care. http://www.visualdx.com

About Sun River Health:

Founded in 1975, Sun River Health is a network of 50 Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) providing complete medical, dental, and behavioral health care to over 250,000 patients annually. With a dedicated staff of 2,000 health care professionals, Sun River Health delivers high-quality, affordable care to those who need it most in the Hudson Valley, NYC, and Long Island. https://www.sunriver.org/