Insurity Expands Strategic Partnership with OIP Insurtech to Strengthen Insurance Technology Delivery and Innovation

HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insurity, a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, MGAs, and brokers, today announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with OIP Insurtech, a technology company serving the insurtech and insurance market through software development, automation, staff augmentation, and IT support services. Since forming their partnership in 2023, Insurity and OIP Insurtech have worked together to enhance product delivery, expand implementation and support capabilities, and deliver AI-enabled document intelligence and system integration services across the insurance ecosystem.

Building on that success, Insurity customers will gain access to even broader expertise from a partner that combines insurance market knowledge with hands-on experience across a wide range of Insurity solutions, including Insurity Pro Suite and ClaimsXPress. OIP Insurtech brings capabilities in intelligent document processing, workflow automation, and implementation support that can help insurers streamline operations and realize greater value from their technology investments.

“The quality of our partners is critical to the success our customers achieve,” said Jeff Weiner, AVP, System Integrator Alliance Partnerships at Insurity. “OIP Insurtech brings a unique combination of insurance expertise, technical depth, and practical experience across Insurity’s products and service model. Their ability to support both implementation and operational execution make them a valuable partner as we help insurers modernize with greater speed, efficiency, and confidence.”

OIP Insurtech has been a trusted collaborator across a range of initiatives within the Insurity ecosystem, contributing expertise in implementation services, automation, product enablement, and operational support. The expanded partnership builds on a proven track record of collaboration and a shared commitment to helping insurers modernize more effectively through innovative technology and services.

“Our expanded SI partnership with Insurity is a direct extension of our longstanding relationship as a trusted product and document intelligence partner,” said Mladen Subasic, CPO at OIP Insurtech. “With our deep expertise in insurance system integration, a dedicated team of professionals with insurance backgrounds, and deep knowledge of Insurity’s products, we are committed to delivering seamless, high-impact implementations for insurers. This collaboration reinforces our shared goal of providing technology solutions that drive efficiency, accuracy, and growth.”

To learn more about Insurity’s partnership with OIP Insurtech, please contact Elizabeth.Hutchinson@insurity.com.

About Insurity

Insurity is a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs. Insurity is trusted by 22 of the top 25 P&C carriers and 7 of the top 10 MGAs in the U.S. and has over 400 cloud-based deployments. Through its best-in-class digital platform, unrivaled industry experience, and the industry’s most robust analytics offerings, Insurity is uniquely positioned to deliver exceptional value, empowering customers to focus on their core businesses, optimize their operations, and provide superior policyholder experiences. Insurity is a portfolio company of GI Partners and TA Associates. For more information, visit www.insurity.com.

About OIP Insurtech

Founded in 2012, OIP Insurtech is a global professional services firm specializing in insurance operations, technology, and AI, serving carriers, MGAs, wholesalers, brokers, syndicates and insurtechs. Supporting more than 150 clients representing over $100 billion in gross written premium, OIP helps organizations modernize operations, implement technology, optimize workflows, and scale through a combination of insurance expertise, managed operations, technology services, and intelligent automation.