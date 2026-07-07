Aspen Standard Wealth Welcomes CWS Financial Advisors to Its Growing RIA Platform

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aspen Standard Wealth, LLC (“Aspen”), a permanent home for successful independent RIAs, announced today that CWS Financial Advisors (“CWS”); a boutique wealth management firm based in Kalamazoo, Mich., and with offices in the San Francisco Bay area; has joined the Aspen platform. CWS advises on approximately $1.3 billion in client assets and serves households nationally.

With a legacy dating back to 1983, CWS is an independent, fee-only registered investment advisor (RIA) providing integrated wealth management and financial planning to affluent households. The firm is known for its highly personalized approach, combining disciplined investment management with thoughtful planning and coordination across clients’ broader financial lives, including close collaboration with attorneys and CPAs.

“Joining the Aspen platform allows us to continue growing thoughtfully while staying focused on what matters most: serving our clients with the same personalized advice and long-term perspective they’ve come to expect from us,” said Joe Splendorio, CIMA, Principal with CWS. “Aspen’s long-term commitment to the team members who support our clients and its leadership in key areas such as technology and practice management will help position CWS to continue delivering a best-in-class client experience for many years to come.”

“We are excited to welcome the CWS team to Aspen,” said Aly Kassim-Lakha, CEO of Aspen. “CWS has built a strong reputation for trusted advice and enduring client relationships across generations. We share a commitment to preserving the firm’s identity and supporting its continued growth. We look forward to providing additional resources and strategic support to help CWS’s team and clients thrive over the long term.”

Aspen takes an individualized approach to partnering with RIAs. The firm focuses on long-term alignment, preserving each firm’s identity, empowering leadership, and supporting sustainable growth.

Turkey Hill Management advised CWS on its partnership with Aspen.

About Aspen Standard Wealth, LLC

Aspen Standard Wealth acquires leading RIAs and provides them with a permanent home. Aspen’s business model supports long-term growth, talent development, and legacy preservation, while enabling firm leaders to operate independently. Aspen is not a registered investment adviser. Investment advisory services are delivered by Aspen’s affiliated RIAs and references to AUM represent assets under management held at such firms. Learn more at aspenstandardwealth.com.

About CWS Financial Advisors

CWS Financial Advisors is a Kalamazoo, Mich.,-based boutique provider of wealth management services to affluent individuals, families, business owners, and nonprofits. We are the trusted partner to successful families seeking a holistic, fiduciary wealth management experience. Learn more at http://www.cwsfinancialadvisors.com