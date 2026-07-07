KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Lohrasp Enterprise II LLC, Series 2026-1

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to one class of notes (the Series 2026-1 Notes) from Lohrasp Enterprise II LLC, a hyperscale data center ABS transaction. The Series 2026-1 Notes represent the first ABS-style issuance from Lohrasp Enterprise II LLC.

Cloud Capital Advisors LLC (Cloud Capital, the Manager, or the Company) serves as the manager for the trust and is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the data center. The Notes are secured by the fee simple ownership interest in one data center (LC3) in Loudon County, Virginia, as well as a mortgage on the real property. The data center generates approximately $65.1 million of Annualized Adjusted Base Rent (Base Rent) as of May 1, 2026 (the Statistical Disclosure Date) and can provide approximately 80 megawatts (MW) of critical load power to the customer in 463,602 square feet (sf) of Gross Building Area and 280,000 sf of data hall space.

The data center is fully leased to a single hyperscale tenant pursuant to a triple-net lease whereby the tenant pays base rent and all related operating expenses and electricity charges. The tenant is a high quality creditworthy tenant (HQCWT), as determined by KBRA, and has high investment grade (IG) credit characteristics. The data center hyperscale customer uses the data center space for power, space, and cooling of their data center equipment and mission critical workloads. As of the Statistical Disclosure Date, the remaining lease term of the subject lease is approximately 13.8 years.

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Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

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Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

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