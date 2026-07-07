Realbotix Partners with Bloom to Launch UK Pilot Using Humanoid Robots to Combat Elderly Social Isolation

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Realbotix Corp. (TSX-V: XBOT) (Frankfurt: 76M0.F) (OTC: XBOTF) (“Realbotix” or the “Company”), a leader in humanoid robotics and embodied AI, today announced a partnership with Bloom Procurement Services (“Bloom”) to launch a pilot program deploying socially assistive robots to combat loneliness and improve wellbeing among elderly residents in Northeast England.

Realbotix has been accredited as a supplier in Bloom’s marketplace, creating a compliant route to UK public sector contracts. The partnership will initially focus on care settings in Northeast England, where robots will provide companionship, cognitive stimulation, emotional support, and routine wellbeing check-ins.

The evidence-based pilot will evaluate resident engagement, cognitive health indicators, staff feedback, and overall impact on loneliness and quality of life. Designed to supplement — not replace — human caregivers; the robots feature natural conversation, eye contact, facial expressiveness, and personalized interaction.

“Ageing populations and workforce shortages are driving demand for technologies that deliver genuine human connection1,” said Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Realbotix. “Our partnership with Bloom gives us a strategic entry into UK public sector opportunities and advances our mission to deploy embodied AI for meaningful social impact.”

“A core part of Bloom’s mission is connecting public sector organizations with innovative solutions that deliver better outcomes,” said Adam Jacobs, Founder and Executive Director of Bloom Services. “This partnership with Realbotix allows us to thoughtfully evaluate how responsible AI robotics can address loneliness and improve wellbeing for older adults across the UK.”

If successful, the partnership could create a scalable pathway for broader adoption of Realbotix’s robotic and AI avatar platform across the UK public sector.

About Realbotix

Realbotix Corp. is a U.S. based innovator of humanoid robots and embodied AI systems designed for natural human interaction. Manufactured in the United States, Realbotix’s patented technologies enable lifelike facial expressions, fluid movement, vision systems, and advanced social engagement. The Company’s platforms are developed for applications in healthcare, education, service industries, and consumer markets. For more information, visit www.realbotix.ai.

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About Bloom Procurement Services

Bloom Services provides a fully managed procurement service that connects UK public sector organizations with professional service suppliers through compliant frameworks and managed delivery support. Bloom’s team manages the procurement journey from specification build through sourcing, contract management, payments and compliance, helping public bodies access specialist capability efficiently and transparently.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs, and intentions. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as “may,” “will,” “plan,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “believe,” or similar expressions referring to future events or results.

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