Extreme Networks Partners with World Record-Holding Cyclist Bond Almand for Historic Solo Ride to All 30 NFL Stadiums

MORRISVILLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Extreme Networks (NASDAQ: EXTR) today announced Bond's Extreme Journey, a first-of-its-kind initiative that celebrates the power of connection through an extraordinary 10,000-mile cycling expedition to every NFL stadium in the country. Led by ultra-endurance cyclist and world-record holder Bond Almand, the journey reflects Extreme's belief that connection moves people, businesses, and communities forward.

Set against the backdrop of America's 250th birthday, the ride celebrates the communities, connections, and shared spirit that unite the country from coast to coast. Along the way, Almand will engage with fans, local organizations, and communities in every NFL market, highlighting the connections that bring people together, from the relationships that strengthen communities to the technology that powers businesses, venues, and everyday experiences. Already a multi-world-record holder, including the fastest ride of the 14,000-mile Pan-American Highway and the fastest north-south crossing of the United States, Almand will become the first person ever to bike solo to all 30 NFL stadiums.

Supported by the NFL, the journey will test the limits of endurance, resilience, and determination, qualities that reflect Extreme's commitment to helping customers solve complex challenges and achieve ambitious goals. Extreme will also auction the bicycle used during the journey through the NFL Auction platform, with all proceeds supporting national nonprofit GENYOUth and the charitable mission of NFL’s PLAY 60 initiative to encourage youth to lead active and healthy lives.

The journey will also be supported by Oakley, who will join Extreme and Almand in demonstrating what is possible when people are willing to push beyond expectations.

Quotes

"Every Sunday, the NFL brings millions of people together around a shared passion. At Extreme, we're proud to help power those moments for the League and its clubs. Bond's journey celebrates that same spirit of connection, bringing communities together one NFL city at a time. That's a story we couldn't wait to be part of,” said Norman Rice, Chief Commercial Officer, Extreme Networks.

"The miles are the challenge, but not the purpose. Like Extreme, I believe the greatest things happen when you're willing to go farther than anyone expects. This journey is about endurance, curiosity, and the connections you make along the way. For me, that means 10,000 miles, 30 NFL stadiums, and countless opportunities to connect with people across the country,” said Bond Almand.

Follow Bond as he bikes across the U.S. at www.bondextremejourney.com or on Instagram at @Bond_Almand and @ExtremeNetworks.

To join Bond and Extreme at a local event, get details and register here.

For video resources, click here.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) is a leader in AI-powered cloud networking, focused on delivering simple and secure solutions that help businesses address challenges and enable connections among devices, applications, and users. We push the boundaries of technology, leveraging the powers of artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Tens of thousands of customers globally trust our AI-driven cloud networking solutions and industry-leading support to enable businesses to drive value, foster innovation, and overcome extreme challenges.

For more information, visit Extreme's website at www.extremenetworks.com or follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, X, Facebook, or Instagram.

Extreme Networks and the Extreme Networks logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States, and other countries. Other trademarks shown herein are the property of their respective owners.