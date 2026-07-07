Accruent and Carter Synergy Partner to Reduce Downtime and Improve Facility Performance for Multi-Site Facility Managers

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accruent, a leading provider of solutions to unify the built environment and an operating company of Fortive (NYSE: FTV), today announced a new strategic partnership with Carter Synergy, a leading provider of refrigeration, HVAC, mechanical, electrical and facilities management services. Through the partnership, Accruent will integrate Carter Synergy’s Technical Bureau Services and deep HVACR (Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration) expertise into Accruent and its broader integrated facilities management product suite, enabling retailers to improve service quality, enhance operational performance and better manage critical assets across large, multi-site estates and portfolios.

This partnership strengthens Accruent’s support for multi-site facility managers, including grocery and retail organizations facing increasing pressure to reduce downtime, manage energy consumption, address skills shortages, and maintain regulatory compliance across complex facilities environments. By combining Accruent’s IoT-based monitoring and intelligent anomaly detection with Carter Synergy’s specialist HVACR and refrigeration expertise, Accruent can offer customers a technical bureau service under a single contract. This gives retailers access to specialist support that extends and optimizes internal teams and helps turn asset data into actionable insights. The combined offering will help customers improve refrigeration and building asset reliability, reduce reactive maintenance, support food safety and environmental and refrigerant compliance requirements, and identify opportunities to optimize energy performance across supermarkets and retail environments.

“Retailers are under growing pressure to keep critical assets running, control energy costs and deliver consistent experiences across every location,” said Gilles Mepossi Noutcha, Vice President and General Manager at Accruent. “By partnering with Carter Synergy, Accruent is bringing together best-in-class connected technology and top tier hands-on technical expertise to help customers quickly identify issues, intelligently prioritize action and improve performance across their facilities. This partnership reflects our continued focus on helping organizations unify the built environment and unlock greater value from their assets, data and operations.”

Carter Synergy brings more than 80 years of experience supporting facilities management and HVACR operations across the retail market. Its practical, field-tested expertise will help Accruent customers better interpret monitoring data, prioritize maintenance activity and scale best practices across complex estates.

“Across the retail sector, engineering teams are facing increasing pressure to maintain asset performance, control energy consumption and minimize disruption, often with limited resources. The opportunity is no longer simply to collect more data, but to use that information effectively to make better operational decisions,” said Thomas Morgan, Service Director, Carter Synergy.

The partnership further positions Accruent and its integrated Maintain, Observe, Sustain CAFM suite of products as the premier outcome-led IoT platform for grocery and retail customers by combining technology, data and embedded domain expertise. It also strengthens the Accruent suite as an end-to-end solution that connects monitoring, maintenance and service execution, helping retailers standardize operations and improve decision-making across their facilities.

To learn more about Accruent and its retail facilities management solutions, visit Accruent.com.

ABOUT CARTER SYNERGY

Carter Synergy is a UK-based provider of Refrigeration, Mechanical, Electrical and core Building Services, delivering end-to-end engineering solutions across the built environment. With more than 80 years of experience, Carter Synergy provides consultation, design, project management, supply, installation, commissioning, service and maintenance support for customers across sectors including supermarkets, distribution centers, hospitals and other critical environments. The company is part of the Carter Thermal Industries Group, which draws on 80 years of engineering experience across the UK and overseas in the Refrigeration, HVAC and M&E sectors.

ABOUT ACCRUENT

Accruent is a leading provider of solutions for unifying the built environment — spanning real estate, physical and digital assets, and the integrated technology systems that connect and control them. Accruent continues to set new expectations for how organizations can use data to transform how they manage their facilities and assets. With U.S. headquarters in Austin, Texas, Accruent serves over 5,000 customers in a wide range of industries in more than 100 countries worldwide.