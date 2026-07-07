NIQ Product Intelligence and Lula Commerce Collaborate to Accelerate Digital Commerce for Convenience Retailers

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NielsenIQ (NYSE: NIQ), a global leader in consumer intelligence, today announced a strategic collaboration with Lula Commerce, an AI-powered ecommerce platform built to help retailers launch and scale digital commerce quickly and easily.

The collaboration brings together two critical building blocks of successful ecommerce: trusted, complete product content and easy to launch, branded digital commerce experiences, making it simpler for convenience retailers to get online faster, meet shopper expectations, and unlock more value from their digital ecosystems. This collaboration reflects NIQ’s broader Product Intelligence strategy, a foundational pillar within its Connected Content suite, designed to power how products are understood, discovered, and selected across digital and AI-driven commerce environments.

Lula Commerce helps retailers rapidly launch and operate an ecommerce experience, connecting them to the world’s largest third-party delivery service providers (DSPs) and building them a first-party ordering channel within their own app and website. Retailers fulfill all orders from one platform with Lula handling tasks like analyzing and selecting locations, communicating with DSPs, and digitizing store menus. NIQ Product Intelligence, built on Brandbank, powers these digital menus with trusted and complete product content, structured attributes, and contextual intelligence, ensuring products are accurate, consistent, and ready to be interpreted across commerce systems, search, and AI-driven experiences. This enables a more unified, complete, and scalable product record across commerce environments, improving discoverability, shopper engagement, and conversion outcomes.

By aligning trusted content with commerce execution, the collaboration helps reduce complexity and friction from the digital journey. Retailers benefit from a more connected, scalable approach that supports immediate launch and long-term growth.

Through this collaboration, retailers can expect:

Reduced complexity across vendors and systems

Clear, confidence-building recommendations from trusted partners

A practical roadmap that supports both rapid ecommerce launch and long-term digital maturity

“As commerce becomes increasingly digital and AI-driven, the role of product information is evolving,” said Gregory Hunter, Vice President, US Retail - Digital Shelf Content at NIQ. “Through NIQ Product Intelligence, built on Brandbank, we’re helping retailers move beyond managing product content to creating a connected intelligence layer that powers how products are discovered, interpreted, and selected across commerce ecosystems.”

This collaboration reflects NIQ and Lula Commerce’s shared commitment to helping convenience retailers build digital experiences that are simple to launch, easy to manage, and designed for long-term success.

“Retailers shouldn’t have to choose between speed and accuracy,” said Adit Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO, Lula Commerce. “By working with NIQ and its Product Intelligence capabilities, we’re helping retailers launch ecommerce faster while meeting shoppers’ expectations for complete, reliable product information.”

This collaboration is part of NIQ’s Product Intelligence capabilities and broader Connected Content suite, helping create a more unified product record that can move seamlessly across supply chains, digital commerce platforms, and emerging AI-driven ecosystems. By connecting complete, trusted product content at scale with data, context, and activation, NIQ Product Intelligence enables brands and retailers to better support how products are represented across digital commerce environments.

FAQs

What does this collaboration mean for convenience retailers?

Retailers can launch branded ecommerce and online ordering experiences more quickly, with trusted, accurate product content already in place.

What problem does this collaboration solve?

Many retailers struggle with fragmented vendors, slow launches, and inconsistent product data. This collaboration connects commerce execution and product content in one cohesive approach. It also addresses the growing need for product data to be AI-readable and interoperable across fragmented commerce ecosystems.

How does NIQ Product Intelligence contribute to the collaboration?

NIQ Product Intelligence, built on Brandbank and part of the larger Connected Content suite, provides trusted and complete product content, structured data, and contextual intelligence that help products appear with more accurate, consistent, and structured content that supports discovery across commerce and AI-driven environments.

How does Lula Commerce contribute to the collaboration?

Lula Commerce delivers AI-powered ecommerce and ordering experiences that are fast to implement, easy to manage, and built specifically for retailer needs.

Who is this collaboration designed for?

The collaboration is designed primarily for convenience retailers looking to get online quickly or improve existing digital commerce capabilities.

Does this support long-term digital growth, or just quick launch?

Both. The collaboration supports rapid ecommerce launch while also providing a scalable roadmap for long-term digital maturity.

About NIQ

NielsenIQ (NYSE: NIQ) is a leading consumer intelligence company, delivering the most complete and trusted understanding of consumer buying behavior and revealing new pathways to growth. By combining an unmatched global data footprint and granular consumer and retail measurement with decades of AI modeling expertise, NIQ builds decision systems that help companies turn complex data into confident action.

With operations in more than 90 countries, NIQ covers approximately 82% of the world’s population and more than $7.4 trillion in global consumer spend. Through cloud-based platforms, advanced analytics and AI-driven insights, NIQ delivers The Full View™—helping brands and retailers understand what consumers buy, why they buy it, and what to do next.

For more information, please visit www.niq.com.

About Lula Commerce

Lula Commerce is an AI-powered digital commerce platform built to help convenience retailers launch, manage, and scale modern ecommerce and online ordering experiences. The platform supports more than 165 regional brands across 44 states with enterprise grade solutions for branded ordering, third-party marketplace integration, delivery management, and automated digital operations. By combining technology, managed services, and retail-specific expertise, Lula Commerce enables retailers to get online faster, reduce complexity, and meet evolving shopper expectations.

For more information, please visit https://www.lulacommerce.com/

Forward Looking Statement

This press release regarding the collaboration of NIQ and Lula Commerce may contain forward-looking statements regarding anticipated consumer behaviors, market trends, and industry developments. These statements reflect current expectations and projections based on available data, historical patterns, and various assumptions. Words such as “designed to,” “enable(s),” “help(s),” “support(s),” “allowing,” “creating,” “are enabling,” “offers,” “accelerate,” “expect,” “can expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “roadmap,” “scalable,” “long-term,” “improve,” “optimized,” “performance,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future outcomes and are subject to inherent uncertainties, including changes in consumer preferences, economic conditions, technological advancements, and competitive dynamics. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. While we strive to base our insights on reliable data and sound methodologies, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances, except to the extent required by applicable law.

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