Hexnode UEM Integrates With ServiceNow, Streamlining IT Incident Management and Enhancing Service Efficiency

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hexnode UEM, the enterprise software division of Mitsogo Inc., has announced a new integration with ServiceNow, the AI control tower for business reinvention. The integration connects Hexnode UEM with ServiceNow Incident Management, empowering enterprises to accelerate incident resolution and enhance overall IT agent productivity.

Hexnode's integration with ServiceNow is a force multiplier for handling device incidents, helping IT agents to deliver faster, more effective support. This is a key part of our strategy towards the convergence of ITOps and SecOps. Share

The ServiceNow AI Platform delivers tools that optimize enterprise operations and enhances service delivery through intelligent workflows. Building on this foundation, the integration establishes a two-way connection that centralizes critical endpoint management functions directly within the IT service workflow.

Key benefits include:

Centralized Device Data: Automatically syncs device and user details from Hexnode UEM directly into ServiceNow Configuration Management Database (CMDB), providing IT teams with the deep visibility needed to resolve issues with greater speed and efficiency.

Faster, Smarter Ticketing: Empowers IT technicians to raise and associate incident tickets with the intended devices, all from within ServiceNow Incident Management.

Actionable Workflows: Enables admins to execute immediate endpoint remediation actions, such as device lock and app installation, directly from the ServiceNow AI Platform, allowing security teams to respond to threats immediately.

Comprehensive Incident Visibility: Provides a complete, real-time view of all current and past ServiceNow incidents associated with a device, within the Hexnode UEM portal.

"Enterprises rely on IT to keep every device and service running seamlessly, and efficient incident resolution plays a vital role in achieving that," said Sahad M, Chief Technology Officer at Hexnode. "Our integration with ServiceNow is a force multiplier for handling device incidents, helping IT agents to deliver faster, more effective support. This is a key part of our strategy towards the convergence of ITOps and SecOps, bringing all these functions together in one workflow.”

Hexnode’s UEM platform offers organizations a centralized console for managing and securing endpoints across all major operating systems. The platform streamlines IT operations with core features such as Patch Management, Application Management, Remote monitoring, and AI-driven Automation.

Going beyond standard administration, Hexnode supports diverse enterprise environments with specialized tools, including Kiosk Management, BYOD Management, and Rugged Device Management, ensuring that productivity and security policies remain adaptable to modern business needs.

The new Hexnode integration is now available in the ServiceNow Store and is exclusive to customers on Hexnode's Ultra plan.

About Hexnode

Hexnode, the enterprise software division of Mitsogo, is a leading provider of endpoint solutions that streamlines management and security. Hexnode UEM provides powerful, autonomous, and AI-powered endpoint management, while Hexnode XDR features proactive threat detection and response. Empowering businesses in over 130 countries, Hexnode continues to build a seamless ecosystem of connected tools, one software at a time.

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