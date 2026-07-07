Philips Sonicare Sets New Benchmark in Oral Healthcare with Brand's First Electric Toothbrush Powered By On-Device AI and Real-Time Spatially Aware Guidance, Helping People Brush with Greater Coverage And Confidence

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in oral healthcare, today announced its most advanced, intelligent electric toothbrush ever: the Philips Sonicare Next-Generation DiamondClean 9900 Prestige – a breakthrough in Sonicare's personalized oral care that empowers people to see how well they’re brushing in real-time.

From heart disease and diabetes to Alzheimer's and pregnancy outcomes, studies have shown that having a healthy mouth may be integral to overall well-being3. Yet more than a third of people (37%) are left guessing if they're brushing well enough between dental visits.

Building on more than three decades of innovation from the No.1 sonic toothbrush brand recommended by dental professionals worldwide, the Philips Sonicare Next-Generation DiamondClean 9900 Prestige is designed to help people brush with greater confidence. It combines on-device AI guidance with a powerful yet gentle clean, removing up to 2000% more plaque than a manual toothbrush4.

“Philips Sonicare is opening a new era of oral care by making the invisible visible,” said Francesco Grillo, Philips Global Business Unit Leader – Oral Healthcare. “For decades, people have been told how to brush better, yet most never truly knew how well they were brushing. With our Next-Generation DiamondClean 9900 Prestige, we fundamentally reimagined the brushing experience by combining advanced sensing, real-time guidance and AI-powered personalization directly within the toothbrush itself. The result is a simpler, more intuitive and more effective way to help people build healthier habits and achieve better oral health outcomes every day.”

“Too many people still rely on manual brushing routines that can leave up to 50% of bacterial plaque behind, especially overnight when bacteria can grow undisturbed,” said Matina Vidalis, Sr. Marketing Director – Oral Healthcare, Philips Personal Health North America. “Addressing this oral health gap has shaped everything we’re doing this year, from reimagining World Oral Health Day as ‘World Oral Health Night’ to re-launching our newly redesigned Sonicare portfolio in a single year. With the Next-Generation DiamondClean 9900 Prestige, we’re redefining what daily oral care routines look and feel like, helping remove the guesswork from brushing through visual guidance, personalized care, and premium design, giving consumers greater confidence that their daily routines are truly working.”

The Philips Sonicare Next-Generation DiamondClean 9900 Prestige transforms brushing forever…

Through personalized brushing guidance

Complete care is now 100% visible : The 9900 Prestige uses the brand’s third-generation AI and machine learning model, leveraging spatially aware guidance , to instantly display how well users are brushing during a session with its new light ring guidance system for a real-time view on coverage, pressure or scrubbing.

: The 9900 Prestige uses the brand’s third-generation AI and machine learning model, leveraging to instantly display how well users are brushing during a session with its new light ring guidance system for a real-time view on coverage, pressure or scrubbing. No more guessing, with on-device Mouth Map : Smart Coverage Feedback closely follows your brushing to help you clean thoroughly. The 12-segment Sonicare Mouth Map on the toothbrush’s display lets you know if you have missed spots while brushing and need a touch-up, or even better, a dazzling smile up for a brush well done.

: Smart Coverage Feedback closely follows your brushing to help you clean thoroughly. The 12-segment Sonicare Mouth Map on the toothbrush’s display lets you know if you have missed spots while brushing and need a touch-up, or even better, a dazzling smile up for a brush well done. Achieve the perfect pressure, protecting your teeth and gums : Philips SenseIQ smart pressure sensors automatically adapts intensity if you press too hard.

: Philips SenseIQ smart pressure sensors automatically adapts intensity if you press too hard. Personalize your oral care: Easily swipe to select from 8 modes, 3 intensities and the type of instant feedback communicated via the light ring.

Through a superior brushing experience5 that elevates daily well-being

Remove plaque deep between teeth and along the gumline: Sonicare Fluid Action pulses fluid deeply in-between teeth and along the gumline to support the bristles to remove plaque.

Sonicare Fluid Action pulses fluid deeply in-between teeth and along the gumline to support the bristles to remove plaque. Experience a quieter 6 , gentle clean everywhere : Powered by Next-Generation Sonicare drivetrain previously introduced in Sonicare 5000-7000 series earlier this year, which introduced a quieter motor while providing a gentle-yet-effective clean, even in hard-to-reach areas.

: Powered by Next-Generation Sonicare drivetrain previously introduced in Sonicare 5000-7000 series earlier this year, which introduced a quieter motor while providing a gentle-yet-effective clean, even in hard-to-reach areas. Designed with the planet in mind: Newly designed encapsulation for battery replacement and repairability and comes in paper-based packaging. Perfectly complimented by Sonicare’s range of brush heads made with 70% bio-based plastic 7 .

Newly designed encapsulation for battery replacement and repairability and comes in paper-based packaging. Perfectly complimented by Sonicare’s range of brush heads made with 70% bio-based plastic . Elevate your bathroom aesthetic: As stylish as it is smart, the 9900 Prestige comes in three premium colors (Silver White, Satin Mauve and Quartz Black). It also has a sleek, rechargeable travel case and luxury charging glass.

Philips Sonicare ushers in a new era of oral care

The launch of the next-generation Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9900 Prestige builds on a milestone year for Philips Sonicare. Earlier this year, the brand introduced its new electric toothbrush range 5000–7000 Series, bringing next-generation sonic technology, refreshed design, more accessible price points and more intuitive brushing experiences to consumers across the portfolio. It also marked the debut of “Feel the Care,” Sonicare’s refreshed brand direction created to bring the signature ‘Sonicare feeling’ to life through clinically proven performance.

The Philips Sonicare Next-Generation DiamondClean Series 9900 Prestige is part of the new Next-Generation DiamondClean 8000-9000 range and will be available on Amazon in September 2026.

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people’s health and well-being through meaningful innovation. Philips’ patient- and people-centric innovation leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver personal health solutions for consumers and professional health solutions for healthcare providers and their patients in the hospital and the home.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, ultrasound, image-guided therapy, monitoring and enterprise informatics, as well as in personal health. Philips generated 2025 sales of approximately EUR 18 billion and employs approximately 64,300 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

1 versus manual toothbrush

2 in Clean mode vs a manual toothbrush in 6 weeks

3 Effects of periodontal disease on glycemic control, complications, and incidence of diabetes mellitus (2020, May) https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1111/prd.12271, Periodontitis and cardiovascular diseases: Consensus report (2020, February) https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/jcpe.13189, Periodontal diseases and adverse pregnancy outcomes (2018, August) https://obgyn.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1111/jog.13782

4 in terms of plaque removal, vs manual toothbrush with an A3 brush head

5 versus manual toothbrush

6 versus DiamondClean 9000, DiamondClean 9000 Limited/Special Edition, DiamondClean Smart, Prestige 9900

7 Allocated to plastic of brush head on mass balance basis