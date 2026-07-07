FINEOS Announces Successful Cloud Migration of New Zealand Accident Compensation Corporation to the FINEOS Platform

WELLINGTON, New Zealand & DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FINEOS Corporation (ASX: FCL), the leading provider of core systems for life, accident and health insurance, today announced the successful completion of the Accident Compensation Corporation’s (ACC) migration to the FINEOS Platform in the Cloud.

Supporting approximately 2 million injury claims every year on the FINEOS Platform in the Cloud. Share

The move brings ACC’s core claims, payments and provider functions onto a modern, scalable platform and represents a major transformation, delivered smoothly and on schedule.

The transition from ACC’s on-premise implementation was completed seamlessly, with minimal disruption, highlighting the strength of the long-standing partnership between ACC and FINEOS.

With this successful cloud migration, ACC now runs its core business on the FINEOS Platform, strengthening and future-proofing support for people across New Zealand impacted by personal injury:

Approximately 2 million accepted injury claims annually from around 1.6 million New Zealanders.

More than NZ$2.5 billion in income support (weekly compensation) paid annually.

More than NZ$4.5 billion in rehabilitation and treatment services paid annually.

The move to the cloud positions ACC to benefit from greater agility, scalability and continuous innovation, while enhancing its ability to serve New Zealanders with modern, resilient technology.

By modernising core operations across claims, payments and provider management, ACC is now better equipped to respond to evolving needs and continue delivering high-quality outcomes for the communities it supports.

This achievement represents a significant milestone for both organisations and reinforces FINEOS’ proven ability to deliver large-scale, mission-critical transformation programs for government and insurance organisations worldwide.

Michael Kelly, CEO, FINEOS, said:

"This is a landmark achievement for ACC and FINEOS. Successfully transitioning such a critical national system to the cloud, supporting claims, payments and provider management at significant scale, is no small undertaking. What makes this especially notable is how smoothly and efficiently it was delivered. Together with ACC, we have created a modern, resilient platform that not only supports today’s needs but is built to evolve with the future. We are proud to support ACC in delivering exceptional outcomes for the people of New Zealand."

Campbell Mackie, Head of Technology, Accident Compensation Corporation, said:

"Moving ACC’s core platform to the FINEOS Platform in the Cloud is a big milestone for us. It was a complex programme involving teams across our business working hard for over 2 years, but it was delivered smoothly and on schedule, which really reflects the strength of our partnership with FINEOS. Running our core business on a modern, scalable cloud platform gives us a stronger, more resilient foundation and sets ACC for the future."

About Accident Compensation Corporation

The Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC) is the Crown entity established under the Accident Compensation Act 2001 to deliver New Zealand’s accident insurance scheme. The scheme provides no-fault personal injury cover for everyone in New Zealand, including overseas visitors, and plays a vital role in supporting recovery and rehabilitation following injury.

About FINEOS Corporation

FINEOS (www.FINEOS.com) is the leading provider of core systems for employee benefits in the global life, accident, and health insurance industry, with 7 of the 10 largest employee benefits insurers in the U.S., 2 of the top 6 carriers in Canada, as well as a 70% market share of group insurance in Australia. The FINEOS Platform products include FINEOS AdminSuite, the leading industry quote-to-claim, purpose-built, customer-centric product suite that enables group, voluntary and individual life, accident and health carriers to retire their outdated legacy systems. With employees and offices throughout the world, FINEOS continues to work with innovative, progressive insurers in North America, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.