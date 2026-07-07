Innova Drilling & Intervention Integrates PV Fluid Products Performance Data into Real-Time Drilling Platform

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Innova Drilling & Intervention (Innova), a leading provider of real-time drilling software solutions, today announced a new integration with PV Fluid Products (PV), embedding manufacturer-backed power section performance data directly into Innova Vantage, Innova’s cloud-based platform. The integration gives drilling teams instant, temperature-adjusted access to motor specifications at the point of need, replacing manual handbook lookups with live, actionable data.

"The PV integration brings manufacturer-backed performance data directly into the Innova platform, allowing users to view and analyze that information in the context of drilling data." Share

Power sections are widely recognized as the heart of a mud motor, converting hydraulic energy into the rotational force required for drilling. Because power sections rely heavily on elastomer (rubber) components rather than steel, their performance characteristics shift meaningfully with temperature, pressure and fluid conditions. Traditionally, the specifications needed to navigate those changes have been locked inside physical handbooks or static PDFs — documents that are rarely at hand when drillers need them most.

The PV Fluid Products integration changes that. When a motor operator enters a power section model during a standard bottom-hole assembly entry, the Innova Nexus API automatically retrieves the corresponding performance curves from PV. The Innova Vantage real-time calculation engine then combines those curves with live data from measurement-while-drilling and electronic drilling recorder systems to produce a continuously updated, temperature-corrected operating envelope.

“The drilling industry generates enormous amounts of valuable data, but too often that information remains trapped in separate systems and workflows,” said Dan Wessel, CEO Innova. “As a data aggregator, Innova is focused on connecting the data our customers need to make critical operational decisions. The PV integration brings manufacturer-backed performance data directly into the Innova platform, allowing users to view and analyze that information in the context of drilling data. This creates a more complete understanding of downhole conditions and enables better-informed decisions throughout the drilling process.

Once live, drilling teams can monitor manufacturer-approved, temperature-corrected operating envelopes; compare actual motor performance against expected specifications in real time; receive alerts when the power section is operating outside recommended parameters; track downhole fit; and access comprehensive analytics on the cumulative “work done” by any power section across historical runs.

“At PV Fluid Products, we design high-performance power sections supported by detailed, application-specific data,” said Willy Castillo, Vice President, PV Fluid Products. “Partnering with Innova extends that value directly into the real-time drilling environment, providing immediate visibility into how a power section is expected to perform versus how it’s actually operating under current conditions. This insight allows teams to make more informed decisions in the moment – ultimately improving reliability and overall drilling performance.”

The integration is available now within Innova Vantage. For more information, visit innova-drilling.com.

About Innova

Innova is a drilling software company that helps operators, service providers and drilling teams connect, manage and act on critical real-time drilling data. Through its suite of solutions, including Innova Vantage, Well Seeker X and the Innova Nexus API, the company integrates drilling, survey, engineering and third-party data into a unified operational environment. For more information, visit innova-drilling.com.

About PV Fluid Products

PV Fluid Products is a specialist manufacturer of power sections for mud motors used in oil and gas drilling operations worldwide. PV designs and delivers high-performance elastomer-based power section components backed by detailed, application-specific performance specifications trusted by operators and motor manufacturers across the industry. For more information, visit pvfluid.com.