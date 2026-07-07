NATO Adds Forescout to Its Information Assurance Product Catalogue (NIAPC)

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Forescout Technologies Inc., a global cybersecurity leader, today announced it has met NATO’s information assurance requirements and has been included in the NATO Information Assurance Product Catalogue (NIAPC). The NIAPC is a centralized resource for NATO nations and allied organizations to identify trusted cybersecurity solutions that meet stringent operational requirements.

Maintained by the NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCIA), the NIAPC provides NATO military and civil bodies with security technologies validated for deployment across mission-critical environments. Inclusion affirms that Forescout’s platform meets NATO’s rigorous standards for protecting classified networks and supporting operational readiness.

As cyber threats intensify across NATO’s 32-member alliance and span information technology (IT), operational technology (OT), and mission systems, organizations require solutions that deliver comprehensive visibility, rapid deployment, and automated response. Forescout addresses these challenges with a platform that continuously discovers and classifies every connected device, enforces Universal Zero Trust Network Access (UZTNA), and uses dynamic segmentation to contain threats in real time and control lateral movement across the network.

Forescout’s capabilities are proven in real-world defense scenarios, and the company recently participated in NATO’s Locked Shields exercise, the world’s largest live-fire cyber defense exercise, where defenders rely on real-time visibility, coordinated response, and resilience under pressure.

“Being included in the NIAPC marks a significant milestone for Forescout and reinforces our ability to support the most demanding defense environments worldwide,” said Barry Mainz, CEO of Forescout. “Our platform supports defense teams with a unified, real-time view of every device across IT and OT environments, enabling faster decisions, automated response to anomalies, and secure operations. Following our experience in the Locked Shields exercise, we’re proud to bring proven, mission-ready capabilities to NATO and its partners.”

Forescout delivers a unified, platform-based approach to cybersecurity for defense and critical infrastructure environments, including:

Comprehensive device visibility: Continuous discovery and classification of all connected assets across IT, OT, IoT, and mission systems

Continuous discovery and classification of all connected assets across IT, OT, IoT, and mission systems Automated control and response: Policy-based enforcement to contain threats and respond to anomalous behavior in real time

Policy-based enforcement to contain threats and respond to anomalous behavior in real time Agentless deployment at scale: Rapid implementation without requiring agents, redesign, or operational disruption

Rapid implementation without requiring agents, redesign, or operational disruption Consolidated view of operations: Centralized visibility and control across distributed, complex environments

Centralized visibility and control across distributed, complex environments Support across all network classifications: Secure operations spanning unclassified, restricted, and secret networks

Secure operations spanning unclassified, restricted, and secret networks Built for operational and tactical environments: Extends security to deployed teams, mission systems, and critical infrastructure

To learn more, visit Forescout’s listing in the NATO Information Assurance Product Catalogue.

Connect with Forescout at NATO Edge 26, taking place November 17-19 in Izmir, Turkey, and explore how Forescout secures IT, OT, and mission systems with UZTNA.

About Forescout

As AI-driven vulnerability discovery and exploitation accelerate attack velocity to machine speed, Forescout is a foundational cyber defense layer that allows organizations to segment and isolate compromised systems, block lateral movement, and automate response across IT, OT, IoT, and IoMT environments. The Forescout Vistaro™ platform, powered by agentic AI and enhanced with Vedere Labs threat intelligence, delivers a Universal Zero Trust Network Access (UZTNA) architecture that integrates seamlessly with 180+ security and IT products. With Forescout Vistaro, organizations get comprehensive inventory and classification of both managed and unmanaged assets, continuous exposure management, and real-time protection including dynamic network segmentation and automated threat response.