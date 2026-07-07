WWE and Joe Hand Promotions Team Up to Offer WWE SummerSlam to Bars and Restaurants

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Joe Hand Promotions (JHP), the nation’s largest and most experienced distributor of premium live sports to the commercial market, is once again delivering premier WWE programming to bars and restaurants nationwide this summer. WWE’s marquee event, SummerSlam, will be available live from Minnesota on Saturday, August 1 and Sunday, August 2 at 6pm ET. As one of WWE’s biggest annual spectacles, SummerSlam is expected to draw fans to commercial venues nationwide for a full weekend of premium live entertainment.

In April 2026, WrestleMania 42, delivered record-setting commercial distribution for the third consecutive year, highlighting the growing demand for WWE and its Premium Live Events in out-of-home settings.

Contributing to the event’s record-setting commercial performance was the Joe Hand Promotions App. Since its introduction in October, the JHP App has continued to evolve as an additional distribution option for commercial establishments, complementing Joe Hand Promotions’ long-standing commercial delivery partnerships and traditional distribution platforms. WWE was added to the app in early 2026, with WrestleMania 42 marking the first WrestleMania available via the platform. The event was also widely distributed through Joe Hand Promotions’ established commercial distribution network, which continues to serve the vast majority of its hospitality customers nationwide.

“WrestleMania’s continued growth is a strong indicator of the demand for WWE in commercial venues and we expect this trend to continue with more exciting events on the horizon like the highly anticipated SummerSlam,” said Joe Hand Jr., President of Joe Hand Promotions. “Our focus is on making these events as accessible as possible for bar and restaurant owners, allowing them to capitalize on these marquee events, whether through our traditional commercial distribution partners or streaming via the Joe Hand Promotions App. Different businesses prefer different delivery methods, and our goal is to provide flexibility while continuing to support the reliable platforms our customers have trusted for years.”

Hospitality Owners and Operators: SummerSlam (August 1 and 2) are available to commercial establishments through a WWE subscription with Joe Hand Promotions, accessible through DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS and the Joe Hand Promotions App. To learn more or to get started, please call 1-800-557-4263 or you can purchase here.

About Joe Hand Promotions

Founded in 1971, Joe Hand Promotions is the nation’s premier distributor of premium sports content to commercial establishments, including bars, restaurants, and casinos. JHP has been a trusted partner for decades to brands such as the UFC, WWE, DAZN, Premier Boxing Champions, and others, delivering premium viewing experiences to fans while creating value for venue owners across the country.

In addition to WWE, JHP offers more than 40 live UFC events per year within the Championship Rounds package, a premium subscription offering which provides more than 25 hours of live UFC content per month, plus more than nine additional hours of programming monthly from Zuffa Boxing, UFC BJJ, and Power Slap. Championship Rounds subscribers who are not currently subscribed to WWE also have the opportunity to add WWE Premium Live Events at preferred TKO-member rates through the remainder of 2026, including marquee events such as SummerSlam and Survivor Series.

Beyond UFC and WWE, JHP also offers 400+ college basketball games, 125+ college football matchups, elite international soccer, 30+ PGA TOUR weekends, exclusive NHL games, Wimbledon, the U.S. Open and a broad range of additional college sports with ESPN+ for Business. JHP's comprehensive content offering covers prime-time, weekends and delivers value throughout the day, giving business owners a competitive edge in driving traffic across dayparts.