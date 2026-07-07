Del Monte Corporation and Treatt Launch Upcycled Fruit Extract Range for Beverage Innovation

CORAL GABLES, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Del Monte Corporation (NYSE: DMC), one of the world's leading vertically integrated producers, distributors and marketers of fresh and shelf-stable produce, and Treatt, a global manufacturer of natural extracts and ingredients for the flavor, fragrance and consumer goods market, today announced the launch of a new range of fruit-derived extracts designed for beverage applications.

As consumers increasingly seek transparency around what goes into the foods and beverages they purchase, brands are looking for ingredients derived from recognizable, real-food sources. The new range combines Del Monte's premium fruit supply with Treatt's extraction expertise to deliver authentic fruit extracts sourced from pineapple, watermelon, mango and cantaloupe.

The extracts are derived from premium fruit materials generated during Del Monte's processing operations, creating new value from portions of fruit not used in finished fresh-cut products. Through an upcycled sourcing model, the collaboration transforms these high-quality fruit materials into premium extracts while supporting a more sustainable food system.

"At Del Monte Corporation, we are continuously exploring new ways to maximize the value of every fruit we grow and source," said Deema Anani, Chief Commercial Officer, Speciality Ingredients Division at Del Monte Corporation. "This collaboration reflects how innovation and responsible sourcing can work hand in hand, creating high-quality fruit-derived ingredients that help our customers meet evolving consumer preferences."

The initial portfolio includes four extracts — Pineapple, Watermelon, Mango and Cantaloupe — each designed to deliver authentic fruit flavor and reliable performance across a range of beverage applications.

Developed using Treatt’s proprietary extraction expertise, the range is designed to capture authentic fruit character while delivering consistency and performance for beverage manufacturers seeking clean-label ingredient solutions.

“This launch is about more than a new ingredient range,” said Emma Bowles, Group Director of Category and Marketing at Treatt. “Consumers increasingly expect beverages to deliver authentic taste, recognizable ingredients, and stronger sustainability credentials. By combining Del Monte’s fruit supply with Treatt’s natural extraction and ingredient expertise, we’ve created a range that helps brands meet all three demands without compromise.”

For additional information about the fruit extract range and potential beverage applications, please contact Ashley Sidi (ashley.sidi@treatt.com).

About Del Monte Corporation

Del Monte Corporation is one of the world's leading vertically integrated producers, distributors and marketers of fresh and shelf-stable food products, with products sold in more than 90 countries worldwide. As the global owner of the Del Monte® brand, subject to certain existing licensing arrangements, the company operates across fresh produce, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, refrigerated foods and shelf-stable categories, serving consumers around the world with a portfolio built on quality, innovation and trust.

Formerly Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., the company changed its corporate name to Del Monte Corporation in June 2026, reflecting its expanded role as steward of one of the world's most recognized food brands and its commitment to unlocking new opportunities for growth, innovation and global brand expansion.

The Del Monte® brand has been a symbol of quality, freshness and reliability for more than 135 years. Del Monte Corporation is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd. The company is the first global marketer of fruits and vegetables to commit to the Science Based Targets initiative and has been recognized as one of America's Most Trusted Companies by Newsweek and named a Humankind 100 Company by Humankind Investments.

Del Monte Corporation is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol DMC.

About Treatt

Treatt is a global manufacturer and supplier of natural extracts and ingredients for the flavor, fragrance and consumer goods markets. For more than 135 years, Treatt has combined technical expertise, sensory insight and responsible sourcing to help customers create products that meet evolving consumer preferences.

Working closely with customers across beverage, food and fragrance categories, Treatt develops ingredient solutions that deliver authentic taste, ingredient transparency and product differentiation. Through ongoing investment in innovation and sustainable sourcing, Treatt is helping shape the future of natural ingredients while supporting more resilient and resource-efficient supply chains.

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Treatt operates manufacturing and innovation facilities in Europe, North America and Asia, serving customers worldwide. For more information, visit www.treatt.com.