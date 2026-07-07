ExchangiFi Announces Strategic Investment from Prosperity Venture Partners

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ExchangiFi today announced a strategic investment from Prosperity Venture Partners, the family office of investor and wealth management entrepreneur Tommy Mayes. As part of the investment, Mayes will join ExchangiFi’s board of directors.

“I see ExchangiFi as the independent hub for everything related to 351 exchanges, bringing advisors, issuers, and clients together while providing the infrastructure to support workflows and ensure compliance,” Tommy Mayes, Family Office Chair, Tiger 21. Share

In addition to select family office advisory and board roles, Mayes serves as a Family Office Chair for TIGER 21, the premier global peer network for ultra-high-net-worth entrepreneurs and wealth creators. He is the founder of Prosperity Venture Partners, his single-family office investment firm, with investments across registered investment advisors, wealth and asset management firms, franchise businesses, and real estate. As a general partner and board member at Blueprint Investment Partners, Mayes helped grow the asset manager and financial services platform from $75 million to more than $3.5 billion in assets. He also serves on the board of Investors Preferred, a private placement life insurance carrier ranked among the fastest-growing life insurers in the U.S.

“Tommy has spent his career advising families and the advisors who serve them, and he deeply understands the wealth and asset management businesses and the tax challenges ExchangiFi is built to solve,” said Matthew Bucklin, Founder and CEO of ExchangiFi. “His experience as a board member and advisor will be invaluable as we scale the platform.”

“My work in the family office and wealth management space has convinced me that the new frontier for wealth management planning is income tax-focused, and I believe that Section 351 exchanges will be one of the most important tax and portfolio-management tools of the next decade,” said Tommy Mayes. “I see ExchangiFi as the independent hub for everything related to 351 exchanges, bringing advisors, issuers, and clients together while providing the infrastructure to support workflows and ensure compliance.”

ExchangiFi is the first independent platform for Section 351 ETF exchanges, connecting wealth advisors with ETF sponsors to seed funds without triggering immediate capital gains taxes. Under Section 351 of the Internal Revenue Code, investors can contribute securities to an ETF in exchange for shares while preserving their original cost basis. This allows advisors to transition clients out of tax-inefficient separately managed accounts (SMAs) and low-basis positions into liquid, transparent, and tax-efficient ETFs.

Since launching in September 2025, ExchangiFi has attracted more than 40,000 visitors, built an email list of over 3,000 registered investment advisors (RIAs), and now lists 11 open 351 exchange ETFs with a pipeline of more than 30 syndicated 351 exchange launches in 2026. ETFs launched in connection with the platform have collectively raised more than $1.85 billion in seed assets, not all of which was raised through ExchangiFi. ExchangiFi’s leadership team includes entrepreneurs and operators with decades of experience across asset management, fintech, and ETF strategy.

About ExchangiFi, LLC

ExchangiFi is a TaxTech firm that provides a platform to connect ETF issuers and wealth advisors for Section 351 ETF exchanges. Its software supports the transaction by helping participants optimize portfolios, manage documentation, track capital commitments, and coordinate fund seeding. ExchangiFi is designed for simplicity and ease of use, so wealth advisors can better serve their clients. ExchangiFi provides software solutions only and does not offer tax, legal, or investment advice. For more information, visit https://exchangifi.com