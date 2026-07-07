Jacobs to deliver engineering design for military installations across the US national capital region

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jacobs (NYSE: J) has been selected by Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington to deliver architectural and engineering services for military installations under an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) single-award task order contract.

Jacobs will plan and design projects at Navy and Marine Corps installations in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia. The work will include new buildings, upgrades to existing facilities and improvements to infrastructure such as utilities, roads and site systems, enabling daily operations while strengthening long‑term mission performance.

Jacobs Executive Vice President Susannah Kerr said: “Jacobs has extensive experience supporting the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps with military facilities that are safe, reliable and built to perform in secure environments. By improving how these installations operate and connect to essential infrastructure, this program will help bases meet current operational demands and adapt to future mission requirements. Our work with NAVFAC Washington strengthens military readiness and supports the communities where service members and civilian personnel live and work.”

Ranked as No. 1 in Government Offices and No. 1 in the Top 100 Pure Designers by Engineering News-Record, Jacobs delivers some of today’s most complex facilities and supporting infrastructure for federal clients and government agencies, including military bases and secure environments. Whether it’s energy, water, transportation, civil or other critical infrastructure, the company supports with environmental compliance, remediation, regeneration and program management solutions.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow – delivering outcomes and solutions for the world’s most complex challenges. With approximately $12 billion in annual revenue and a team of approximately 47,000, we provide end-to-end services in advanced manufacturing, cities & places, energy, environmental, life sciences, transportation and water. From advisory and consulting, feasibility, planning, design, program and lifecycle management, we’re creating a more connected and sustainable world. See how at jacobs.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, X and Facebook.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that do not directly relate to any historical or current fact. When used herein, words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "plans," "intends," "future," "will," "would," "could," "can," "may," and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations, as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, uncertainties as to, the timing of the award of projects and funding and potential changes to the amounts provided for under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and other legislation and executive orders related to governmental spending, including any directive to federal agencies to reduce federal spending or the size of the federal workforce, and changes in U.S. or foreign tax laws, including the tax legislation enacted in the U.S. in July 2025, statutes, rules, regulations or ordinances, including the impact of, and changes to tariffs and retaliatory tariffs or trade policies, that may adversely impact our future financial positions or results of operations, as well as general economic conditions, including inflation and the actions taken by monetary authorities in response to inflation, changes in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, changes in capital markets, the possibility of a recession or economic downturn, and increased uncertainty and risks, including policy risks and potential civil unrest, relating to the outcome of elections across our key markets and elevated geopolitical tension and conflicts, among others. For a description of these and additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.