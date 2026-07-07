MRP Announces Exclusive U.S. Distribution Agreement with Vydence Medical

PARK CITY, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MRP today announced an exclusive U.S. distribution agreement with Vydence Medical, adding three energy-based platforms to its portfolio: the Etherea MX, the Zye ALX, and the Zye YAG.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in São Carlos, Brazil, Vydence Medical is the only company in Latin America to develop and manufacture solid-state lasers, and holds FDA, Health Canada, and CE Mark certifications. This agreement marks the company's U.S. market entry after establishing itself as a leader in Brazil, the world's second-largest non-invasive aesthetic device market.

Vydence platforms are built on a modular handpiece system, with most handpieces cross-compatible across all three devices. Available handpieces cover hair removal, resurfacing, pigmentation, vascular treatments, and more -- giving practices the ability to address core aesthetic indications in a single platform footprint, including tattoo removal, hair restoration, and 100+ additional indications.

Vydence has also introduced the world's first Picosecond handpiece, making best-in-class tattoo removal available on an aesthetics platform for the first time. Each platform launches at an introductory U.S. price of $70,000 -- or $1,785 per month subject to approval -- which includes one laser handpiece and an IPL handpiece. Standalone Picosecond systems from major U.S. manufacturers often exceed $250,000.

"Vydence built something the market hasn't seen," said Scott Carson, CEO of MRP. "We're bringing it to the providers who are ready to stop compromising on capability."

All three Vydence platforms are available through MRP now. Providers interested can contact MRP directly at www.mrp.io or follow Powered by MRP on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

About Powered by MRP

Powered by MRP is redefining how aesthetic providers invest in medical technology. Founded in 2015 by Scott Carson and headquartered in Park City, Utah, MRP delivers a vertically integrated ecosystem spanning equipment sales, refurbishment, service, financing, and education. With a consultative, brand-agnostic approach and 11 years of proprietary industry data, MRP equips practices with the clarity to make smarter investment decisions across the full device lifecycle. We don’t sell. We solve.