Zinnia and Carriers Partner to Drive Annuity Innovation as Annuity Market Hits New Highs

GREENWICH, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zinnia, a leading life and annuity technology company, is helping carriers capitalize on growing annuity demand by launching the next generation of annuity products faster, building innovative digital capabilities. The partnership with carriers reflects Zinnia’s focus on powering product innovation, smarter automation, and modern infrastructure as carriers look to compete in a rapidly evolving market.

As annuity demand continues to reach new highs, carriers are making strategic investments in technology platforms that enable faster product development, intelligent automation across the policy lifecycle, and the digital infrastructure needed to build long-term competitive advantage.

Zinnia’s platform enables carriers to launch new annuity products in as little as three months, with straight-through processing rates exceeding 95% for new business and same-day issuance capabilities. Beyond new business, Zinnia supports digital servicing across the annuity lifecycle, helping carriers modernize high-volume post-issue transactions through connected workflows built for the future.

“The carriers leading this market are the ones investing in product innovation and digital-first infrastructure today,” said George Esposito, CEO of Zinnia. “USAA is a great example of that vision, and we’re proud to be the technology partner helping them bring it to life.”

Beyond accelerating product launches and new business processing, Zinnia also supports digital servicing across the annuity lifecycle, helping carriers modernize high-volume post-issue transactions through connected workflows that enable transaction processing to happen exponentially faster and in real time.

USAA recently expanded its relationship with Zinnia, signing a renewed growth agreement and launching new annuity products on Zinnia’s platform as part of its continued investment in annuity product development and modernization.

“Partnering with Zinnia gives us access to the technology innovation we need to build the next generation of annuity products and capabilities for our members,” said Mary Stork, SVP, GM, Retirement Solutions at USAA Life Insurance Company. “We’re excited about what we’re developing together.”

As insurers continue preparing for the next phase of annuity market growth, Zinnia continues to help carriers build the product capabilities, automation, and digital infrastructure needed to compete in a rapidly evolving market.

About Zinnia

Zinnia, an Eldridge business, simplifies the life and annuity industry by delivering comprehensive technology solutions for the industry's most critical needs. Zinnia is the technology and intelligence infrastructure powering the life and annuity industry, helping carriers operate more efficiently, distributors expand access, advisors build confidence, and consumers navigate financial protection and retirement with greater ease. Zinnia is also backed by funds managed by KKR and Vista Credit Partners, leading global investment firms. To learn more about Zinnia, please visit zinnia.com.