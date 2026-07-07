GVT Selects AI-Native Calix One To Build on 8% ARPU Gains and Further Transform a Winning Go-To-Market

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that Garden Valley Technologies (GVT) is investing in the AI-native Calix One™ platform and Calix Agent Workforce™ Cloud. Supported by secure agentic workflows, GVT will accelerate campaign planning, audience segmentation, and targeting to scale subscriber experiences across residential and business markets.

"With the power of the Calix One platform plus our engagement with Calix Success, we aligned our teams, offers, and execution around the experiences that our subscribers highly value," said Heidi Haaven, CMO at GVT. Share

These latest investments build on the member-owned cooperative’s 18+ years of partnership with Calix. By deploying SmartLife™ managed services and engaging with Calix Success™—including leveraging the data analysis and industry expertise of the award-winning Calix Business Insights team—GVT has aligned their business around differentiated residential experiences with exceptional results:

62 percent take rates across their SmartHome™ offerings

across their SmartHome™ offerings 8X increase in adoption of the “Connected Home” package

of the “Connected Home” package Nearly 8 percent lift in ARPU over the past year

In addition, GVT increased SmartBiz™ adoption 5X among local small businesses in under two years and continues to deliver free public Wi-Fi across 13 locations.

Heidi Haaven, chief marketing officer at Garden Valley Technologies, said: “We saw an opportunity to build on our momentum as we grew ARPU and take rates and achieved rapid success supporting local small businesses with secure connectivity optimized for their unique needs. With the power of the Calix One platform plus our engagement with Calix Success, we aligned our teams, offers, and execution around the experiences that our subscribers highly value while streamlining how we plan and deliver targeted campaigns. We look forward to deploying marketing agents so we can further accelerate audience segmentation and targeting. Our teams are excited to move even faster, operate more consistently, and deliver relevant experiences across residential and business markets.”

Owned by the friends and neighbors they serve, GVT has been a cornerstone of northwest Minnesota for more than 120 years. Through scholarships, technology grants, community sponsorships, and more than $23 million in capital credit returns to members over the past 15 years, GVT demonstrates their commitment to strengthening local communities while keeping residents connected.

Jonathan Lindsell, chief customer officer at Calix, said: “GVT shows how service providers can execute go-to-market transformation faster—connecting data and teams to deliver consistent, measurable outcomes. By leveraging the Calix One platform and with support from Calix Success, GVT has established a scalable, repeatable approach. This perfectly positions them to move quickly on the opportunity agentic AI represents. We are proud to support their success as they continue to compete and win, turning proven results into meaningful growth.”

Learn how service providers are leveraging Calix One to transform their go-to-market and deliver differentiated experiences.

Calix customers can access the Calix AI Leadership Playbook, explore the award-winning “AI Academy” in Calix University, or register for upcoming Calix Customer Success webinars.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) is an AI platform company that enables service providers to transform their operations and accelerate delivery of differentiated experiences—so they can compete and win in the markets and communities they serve.

Through the AI-native Calix One platform, service providers can securely and privately activate agentic-AI alongside their human teams to acquire new subscribers, grow existing subscriber revenue, and build loyalty across residential, business, municipal, and MDU markets. More than 1,200 customers of all sizes leverage the Calix One platform, which has evolved over 15 years at an investment of more than $2 billion.

Calix innovation cycles are underpinned by a strong financial balance sheet and a people‑first culture that routinely earns broad industry recognition—winning 81 culture and innovation awards since 2025 alone, as well as Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2026.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management’s current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix’s business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix’s results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

Calix and the Calix logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Calix and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Calix’s trademarks can be found at https://www.calix.com/legal/trademarks.html. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.