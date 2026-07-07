Accenture Edge and Google Cloud Bring Scalable Agentic AI Solutions to Mid-Market Companies

NEW YORK & SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN), through its newly launched Accenture Edge business, and Google Cloud today announced a suite of agentic solutions to enable mid-market companies to drive technology and AI transformation. Accenture Edge will bring Accenture’s global strength and leadership position with Google Cloud to a new market segment providing pre-built solutions designed for the speed and scale mid-market organizations require.

"The companies that will define the next decade aren't waiting—they're building,” said Rajendra Prasad, Technology Reinvention Engine lead, Accenture. “Accenture Edge offerings built with Google Cloud technology help mid-market organizations do exactly that. They can deploy solutions in weeks and get measurable outcomes at the scale, budget and speed that they need to grow."

Kevin Ichhpurani, president, global partner ecosystem, Google Cloud, added, “We’re seeing tremendous demand as mid-market enterprises adopt AI agents to fundamentally reinvent their business workflows. The launch of Accenture Edge brings the full power of Google Cloud’s entire portfolio including enterprise AI, our Agentic Data Cloud and AI Threat Defense directly to this sector. Together, we’re enabling mid-market companies to confidently scale AI across their organizations for growth.”

Accenture Edge serves companies with annual revenues between $300 million and $3 billion, helping them harness AI to optimize operations, grow, serve customers better and enhance their competitive positions in the market. With Accenture IP, pre-configured solutions powered by Google Cloud can bring agility to these companies to realize value faster.

The Accenture Edge and Google Cloud collaboration will use Google Cloud as its technology foundation, powering mid-market solutions with the Gemini Enterprise app, Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform, and Agentic Data Cloud. Together with Accenture’s forward deployed engineers (FDEs), these technologies provide the agentic intelligence, data infrastructure and cloud-native architecture needed to scale AI operations. With Google AI Threat Defense, including Gemini, Mandiant and Wiz embedded into the offerings, businesses gain enterprise-grade threat expertise and continuous monitoring to ensure their enterprise remains secure.

The collaboration spans six agentic solution areas that are purpose-built for mid-market needs:

Customer intelligence and growth – Customers can leverage Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform and Agentic Data Cloud to automate intelligent personalized marketing and experiences for growth with one-on-one customer insights.

– Customers can leverage Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform and Agentic Data Cloud to automate intelligent personalized marketing and experiences for growth with one-on-one customer insights. Customer experience – Businesses can enhance their B2B and B2C customer interaction channels with Gemini Enterprise for Customer Experience to accelerate time-to-value and improve customer satisfaction metrics.

– Businesses can enhance their B2B and B2C customer interaction channels with Gemini Enterprise for Customer Experience to accelerate time-to-value and improve customer satisfaction metrics. Cybersecurity – Customers can Automate their defenses at scale with AI Threat Defense, including continuous end-to-end cyber threat analysis, autonomous operations and prioritized response.

– Customers can Automate their defenses at scale with AI Threat Defense, including continuous end-to-end cyber threat analysis, autonomous operations and prioritized response. Agentic and data-led business operations – Organizations can apply contextually aware agentic AI to accelerate complex tasks, gain efficiency and streamline business operations using Gemini Enterprise and Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform.

– Organizations can apply contextually aware agentic AI to accelerate complex tasks, gain efficiency and streamline business operations using Gemini Enterprise and Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform. Industry solutions – Customers can deploy ready-to-use agentic core industry solutions, including consumer goods, retail, banking, telecommunications and supply chain solutions with Gemini Enterprise, Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform and Agentic Data Cloud.

– Customers can deploy ready-to-use agentic core industry solutions, including consumer goods, retail, banking, telecommunications and supply chain solutions with Gemini Enterprise, Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform and Agentic Data Cloud. Workforce enablement – Businesses can multiply workforce productivity and collaboration with Google Workspace natively powered by Gemini.

For more information on Accenture Edge and Accenture’s partnership with Google Cloud, please visit Accenture Edge and Accenture Google Business Group.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “likely,” “anticipates,” “aspires,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “estimates,” “positioned,” “outlook,” “goal,” “target,” “strategy” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance nor promises that goals or targets will be met, and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, without limitation, that the partnership might not achieve its anticipated benefits and risks and uncertainties related to the development and use of AI, including advanced AI, could harm our business, damage our reputation or give rise to legal or regulatory action, as well as the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed under the “Risk Factors” heading in Accenture plc’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements in this news release speak only as of the date they were made, and Accenture undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made in this news release or to conform such statements to actual results or changes in Accenture’s expectations.

About Accenture Edge

Accenture Edge helps mid-market companies with annual revenues between $300 million and $3 billion harness AI and reinvent how they operate. Backed by Accenture's large-enterprise expertise and deep ecosystem partnerships, Accenture Edge delivers pre-built, right-sized solutions that help mid-market organizations modernize core systems, adopt AI, strengthen security and simplify operations at speed and scale. Learn more at www.accenture.com/edge.

About Accenture

Accenture helps the world’s leading enterprises reinvent by building their digital core and unleashing the power of AI to create value at speed for organizations across industries. Our strategy is to be the reinvention partner of choice for our clients and lead in the safe, widespread adoption of AI, and to be the most client-focused, AI-enabled, great place to work in the world. We bring together the talent of our approximately 799,000 people with proprietary assets and platforms, deep process and industry expertise, and leading ecosystem relationships to deliver end-to-end solutions and measurable outcomes at scale. Through our Reinvention Services, we offer broad expertise across Cybersecurity, Digital Core, Finance, Industry and Enterprise, Song, Supply Chain and Engineering, and Talent, with advanced capabilities in AI and Data, Industry and Process, and Technology. We serve approximately 9,000 clients and generated approximately $70 billion in FY25 revenue. Visit us at accenture.com.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud offers a powerful, optimized AI stack—including AI, infrastructure, developer, data, security, and collaboration tools built for today and tomorrow. Google Cloud offers a powerful, fully integrated and optimized AI stack with its own planet-scale infrastructure, custom-built chips, generative AI models and development platform, as well as AI-powered applications, to help organizations transform. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

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