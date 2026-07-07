Klarna lands Southwest Airlines, bringing flexible payments to millions of US travelers this fall

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Klarna, the global digital bank and payments provider, and Southwest Airlines® today announced a long-term partnership to bring new flexible, transparent payment options to millions of Southwest® customers across the United States.

More than one in four Americans say they're more likely to book when flexible payment options are available at checkout1. Starting later this year, travelers booking on Southwest.com® and the Southwest® app will be able to choose from Klarna’s range of payment options at checkout, including paying in full, splitting the cost into four interest-free installments, or financing their trip over time.

"Southwest has spent over 50 years making flying accessible to more Americans, and we're proud to be the partner that takes that mission one step further," said David Sykes, Chief Commercial Officer at Klarna. "Whether booking a long weekend or a cross-country trip, millions of travelers will now have access to Klarna's flexible payment options at checkout, providing a smart booking experience that gives travelers more choice in how they pay."

The partnership places Klarna in front of one of the largest travel audiences in the country. Southwest carries more nonstop domestic passengers than any other U.S. airline, serving over 134 million customers in 2025.2 For Klarna, the deal marks another milestone in its push to become the default payment choice for travel. No other player in the space matches Klarna's global scale or the breadth - 119 million consumers across 26 countries - of its financial products, from flexible payments to savings and spending tools. Known for its transparent pricing and customer-first approach, Southwest is a natural partner for Klarna as it continues to scale its presence in travel.

“Southwest is focused on giving more choice to Customers when they travel with us,” said Corbitt Burns, Managing Director Loyalty & CoBrand at Southwest Airlines. “With Klarna’s flexible payment options, customers gain another convenient way to book flights and enjoy our industry-leading reliability and Hospitality.”

1 https://www.empower.com/the-currency/money/buy-now-pay-later-statistics

2 Based on U.S. Dept. of Transportation quarterly Airline Origin & Destination Survey as of Q4 2025

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial performance, business strategy, growth objectives and market opportunities. Words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "will," "may," "could," "estimate," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements reflect our views as of the date of this release and are based on information currently available to us. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and should review the risk factors in our filings with the SEC for a more complete discussion of risks.

About Klarna

Klarna is a global digital bank and flexible payments provider. With over 119 million global active Klarna users and 3.4 million transactions per day, Klarna’s AI-powered payments and commerce network is empowering people to pay smarter with a mission to be available everywhere for everything. Consumers can pay with Klarna online, in-store and through Apple Pay & Google Pay. More than one million retailers trust Klarna’s innovative solutions to drive growth and loyalty, including Uber, H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macy’s, Ikea, Expedia Group, Nike and Airbnb. Klarna is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: KLAR). For more information, visit Klarna.com.

Category: Partnerships