CACI Continues Providing Forensic Analysis and Exploitation to U.S. Army DEVCOM C5ISR Center

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it has received a ceiling increase valued at more than $140.5 million for the remaining three years of its existing five-year contract to continue providing comprehensive forensic exploitation support to the U.S. Army Development Command (DEVCOM) Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) Center. With this increase, the total contract value will be more than $560 million. This critical work directly safeguards warfighters engaged in domestic and international missions who need timely, operationally relevant intelligence and capabilities.

“CACI’s proven forensic exploitation capabilities transform complex data into actionable intelligence, giving soldiers deeper threat awareness and practical solutions that keep pace with evolving adversary technologies and tactics,” said John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer. “As a national security company with an embedded combatant command presence, CACI brings a mission understanding that is difficult to replicate. This unique position accelerates innovation, increases speed and efficiency, and enables us to rapidly apply advanced technologies to anticipate and defeat emerging threats.”

CACI’s team of experts apply scientific processes to analyze and report findings from sensitive materials and turn those findings into mission-ready tools, realistic threat replicas, and training solutions. This solution accelerates capability delivery and improves warfighter readiness in support of national security missions.

About CACI

CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) is a national security company with 27,000 talented employees who are Ever Vigilant in expanding the limits of national security. We ensure our customers’ success by delivering differentiated technology and distinctive expertise to accelerate innovation, drive speed and efficiency, and rapidly anticipate and eliminate threats. Our culture drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. We are members of the Fortune 500™, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index. For more information, visit us at caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.

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