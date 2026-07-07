-

Aurelius Systems and American Rheinmetall Partner to Advance Autonomous Counter-Drone Defense

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aurelius Systems announced a partnership with American Rheinmetall to accelerate the deployment of modern counter-drone capabilities for robotic combat vehicles used to automate supply distribution and ensure critical supplies reach the tactical edge.

The partnership brings together Aurelius’ directed-energy platform, Archimedes, with American Rheinmetall’s robotic combat vehicles to address one of the most urgent challenges in modern defense: mobile, cost-effective, scalable protection against multi-drone threats.

“The battlefield demands mobility, autonomy, and resilience. By integrating autonomous directed-energy with robotic combat vehicles, we’re delivering force-multiplying technologies that operate in the most dangerous environments, helping protect warfighters while enhancing mission effectiveness,” said Michael LaFramboise, CEO of Aurelius Systems. “This partnership with American Rheinmetall supports a future where forces can sustain operations in contested environments, reduce warfighter risk, and maintain freedom of movement.”

“Aurelius brings fresh thinking and highly adaptable technology to one of the most urgent challenges on the battlefield. Their system integrates cleanly into our robotic platforms, enabling us to deliver mobile, autonomous counter‑drone protection where it’s needed most,” said Chris Haag, VP of Business Development, American Rheinmetall. “We’re excited to partner with a company that shares our commitment to advancing mission‑critical capabilities for the Warfighter.”

Directed-energy counter-UAS systems offer precise engagement with multi-drone threats. They provide a compact, low-SWaP-C platform that reduces costs and logistical burden compared to traditional systems.

This announcement builds upon Aurelius’ successful demonstration at Technology Readiness Experimentation (T-REX) 26-2, where Archimedes validated its effectiveness as a counter-UAS solution.

Contacts

Media Contact
Jessica Napoli
media@aureliussystems.us
https://www.aureliussystems.com/

Industry:

Aurelius Systems

Release Versions
English

Contacts

Media Contact
Jessica Napoli
media@aureliussystems.us
https://www.aureliussystems.com/

More News From Aurelius Systems

Aurelius Systems Demonstrates Scalable Directed Energy Effectiveness for Counter-UAS Defense at T-REX 26-2

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aurelius Systems successfully demonstrated scalable autonomous directed-energy with its Archimedes platform during Technology Readiness Experimentation (T-REX) 26-2, an event hosted by the Office of the Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering’s (OUSW R&E) at Camp Atterbury, Indiana. The demonstration showcased Archimedes’ precision in tracking, detecting, and neutralizing aerial threats at a distance. “Archimedes successfully demonstrated its effe...

Aurelius Systems Opens U.S. Manufacturing Line for High-Power Fiber Lasers

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aurelius Systems, the autonomous laser defense company behind the Archimedes counter-UAS system, today announced Aurelius Manufacturing, a new division that will build high-power fiber laser source modules in the United States. The U.S. defense laser supply chain has a gap. Demand for high-power fiber lasers is growing across military and industrial applications. A small number of established domestic manufacturers produce laser sources, but the market is shiftin...

Aurelius Systems Names Industry Executive Dustin Hicks as Head of Growth

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aurelius Systems, a defense technology company pioneering lightweight directed-energy solutions to counter unmanned aerial threats, today announced the appointment of industry executive Dustin Hicks as its new Head of Growth. In this role, Hicks will lead Aurelius’ business development strategy, forging new partnerships and expanding opportunities across defense and national security markets. He brings more than 26 years of experience in senior business development,...
Back to Newsroom