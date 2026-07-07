Aurelius Systems and American Rheinmetall Partner to Advance Autonomous Counter-Drone Defense

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aurelius Systems announced a partnership with American Rheinmetall to accelerate the deployment of modern counter-drone capabilities for robotic combat vehicles used to automate supply distribution and ensure critical supplies reach the tactical edge.

The partnership brings together Aurelius’ directed-energy platform, Archimedes, with American Rheinmetall’s robotic combat vehicles to address one of the most urgent challenges in modern defense: mobile, cost-effective, scalable protection against multi-drone threats.

“The battlefield demands mobility, autonomy, and resilience. By integrating autonomous directed-energy with robotic combat vehicles, we’re delivering force-multiplying technologies that operate in the most dangerous environments, helping protect warfighters while enhancing mission effectiveness,” said Michael LaFramboise, CEO of Aurelius Systems. “This partnership with American Rheinmetall supports a future where forces can sustain operations in contested environments, reduce warfighter risk, and maintain freedom of movement.”

“Aurelius brings fresh thinking and highly adaptable technology to one of the most urgent challenges on the battlefield. Their system integrates cleanly into our robotic platforms, enabling us to deliver mobile, autonomous counter‑drone protection where it’s needed most,” said Chris Haag, VP of Business Development, American Rheinmetall. “We’re excited to partner with a company that shares our commitment to advancing mission‑critical capabilities for the Warfighter.”

Directed-energy counter-UAS systems offer precise engagement with multi-drone threats. They provide a compact, low-SWaP-C platform that reduces costs and logistical burden compared to traditional systems.

This announcement builds upon Aurelius’ successful demonstration at Technology Readiness Experimentation (T-REX) 26-2, where Archimedes validated its effectiveness as a counter-UAS solution.