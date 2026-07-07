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KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Provident Funding Mortgage Trust 2026-3 (PFMT 2026-3)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to 38 classes of mortgage pass-through certificates from Provident Funding Mortgage Trust 2026-3 (PFMT 2026-3).

Provident Funding Mortgage Trust 2026-3 (PFMT 2026-3) is an RMBS transaction comprising 749 agency-eligible, conforming mortgage loans with an aggregate stated principal balance of approximately $335.1 million as of the July 1, 2026 cut-off date. The underlying collateral consists of fully amortizing, mostly 30-year fixed-rate mortgages originated under the general QM designation. The pool is characterized by a weighted average (WA) original loan-to-value (LTV) of 71.4%, a WA original combined LTV (CLTV) of 71.6% and a WA original credit score of 778.

KBRA’s rating approach incorporated loan-level analysis of the mortgage pool through its Residential Asset Loss Model (REALM), an examination of the results from third-party loan file due diligence, cash flow modeling analysis of the transaction’s payment structure, reviews of key transaction parties and an assessment of the transaction’s legal structure and documentation. This analysis is further described in our U.S. RMBS Rating Methodology.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Click here to view the report.

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Methodologies

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

Doc ID: 1015879

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Chris Deasy, Senior Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-1311
chris.deasy@kbra.com

Genki Ono, Associate
+1 646-731-1415
genki.ono@kbra.com

Daniel Hall, Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2421
daniel.hall@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Daniel Stallone, Managing Director
+1 646-731-1308
daniel.stallone@kbra.com

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Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

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Headquarters: New York City, New York
CEO: Jim Nadler
Employees: 400+
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Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Chris Deasy, Senior Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-1311
chris.deasy@kbra.com

Genki Ono, Associate
+1 646-731-1415
genki.ono@kbra.com

Daniel Hall, Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2421
daniel.hall@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Daniel Stallone, Managing Director
+1 646-731-1308
daniel.stallone@kbra.com

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