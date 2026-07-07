Everest and MetLife Expand Bereavement and Legacy Support to Ireland

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everest Funeral Concierge today announces the expansion of its MetLife partnership into the Republic of Ireland, giving eligible MetLife Group Life customers proactive legacy planning from day one and access to an Everest advisor for white-glove, human support before, during and after a funeral.

Everest Funeral Concierge supports all three pillars of wellbeing - financial, emotional and physical - by helping people plan ahead with confidence, easing the burden on families when loss occurs and giving HR teams a meaningful way to support their people through life’s most difficult, but inevitable, events.

For HR teams, Everest offers a practical, compassionate extension of employee benefits: a clear pathway to help people plan ahead, respond with confidence when bereavement happens and reduce the administrative pressure that often falls on employees, managers and families at the hardest moments.

The launch builds on Everest and MetLife’s UK partnership, established in October 2022, which has supported more than 76,000 families. It extends Group Life beyond the financial claim, helping employers offer thoughtful, compassionate support when families need it most.

Eligible customers in Ireland will be able to speak with Everest’s independent advisors 24/7 on all 365 days of the year. They will also be able to use online tools to prepare before a loss, feel guided through practical decisions after a death and support employees plus up to three generations of family, including spouses, partners, parents and in-laws.

Everest combines wills and legacy planning with experienced funeral guidance when needed. Families can prepare wishes, store key documents, record preferences, compare options and costs, and receive steady, hands-on support with planning, administration and repatriation.

For employers, the service strengthens duty of care. For families, it helps ease uncertainty and administrative pressure, giving them more space to be together and focus on what matters most.

Mark Wood, Chairman of Everest, said: “We’re proud to bring Everest to Ireland with MetLife, building on the success of our UK insurer partnership. Together, we are extending a proven model that helps employees and families plan ahead with care, then feel supported by practical, human guidance when it is needed most.

“When someone dies, families can suddenly face difficult decisions, unfamiliar processes and emotional pressure. Everest helps employers respond with clarity and compassion, while giving families independent support before and after a death. Our aim is simple: to give families space to grieve while we help manage the complexities.”

Wayne Gibbons, Ireland Country Lead at MetLife, said: "Group Life insurance plays an important role in helping families maintain financial security following the death of a loved one. We know that bereavement and loss also bring many practical and emotional challenges alongside financial concerns for families. By collaborating with Everest, we are enhancing our Group Life proposition through our new Legacy service to offer practical supports to our policy holders in Ireland. This service is exclusive to MetLife in Ireland and the UK.

“Legacy gives employees and their families access to expert support around funeral planning and execution when they need it most. It helps employers provide more meaningful support to their people, while offering families reassurance during an incredibly difficult time.

“At MetLife, we are committed to delivering innovative solutions that support employees and their loved ones throughout life's key moments at all stages of life, and this launch represents an important step in strengthening our Group Life offering in Ireland."

The service is available to eligible MetLife Group Life customers in Ireland from July 2026.

About Everest Funeral Concierge

Everest provides funeral concierge and legacy planning services through select life insurance policies, employee benefit programmes and financial planning professionals. Available 24/7/365, Everest helps families plan, compare options and move through difficult decisions with an impartial advocate by their side. Everest is not a funeral home, does not sell funeral goods or services and does not receive commissions from providers.

About MetLife

MetLife is one of the world’s financial services leaders, operating in more than 40 markets globally. Its European operations are based in Ireland, where it has been present for 20 years in 2026 and employs nearly 200 people across Dublin and Galway. MetLife Ireland entered the Irish employee benefits market in January 2026, offering Group Life exclusively through brokers.