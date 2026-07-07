Palantir Expands Its Presence in Mexico and Strengthens Its AI Offering in the Insurance Sector with GNP Seguros

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) announced today an enterprise expansion agreement with GNP Seguros (Grupo Nacional Provincial), the largest insurer in Mexico and part of the prominent Grupo BAL consortium. This alliance marks a milestone for Palantir, as GNP Seguros becomes Palantir’s first publicly announced commercial customer in Latin America.

Palantir’s platforms are designed to help insurers improve customer service, augment the judgment of claims and underwriting professionals, and provide a scalable, secure, and governed foundation for enterprise AI.

GNP Seguros has used Palantir’s Foundry and Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) in targeted deployments to detect claims fraud, monitor risk, and improve underwriting. As GNP Seguros scales these capabilities across its health, life, auto, and damage insurance portfolios, Foundry and AIP will unify claims, underwriting, operations, and risk data into a single operational foundation. This enables teams to identify anomalous claims patterns, flag potential fraud before payments are made, surface risk insights faster, and test underwriting changes in near real time while maintaining human oversight, traceability, and governance.

“GNP Seguros is one of Mexico’s most important institutions, and we are proud to see Palantir’s technology become a core foundation for its continued innovation,” said Eduardo Esteve, Vice President for Latin America, Palantir Technologies. “With Foundry and AIP, GNP Seguros is applying AI-driven decision-making and agentic operations across its business, helping its teams serve millions of people across Mexico more efficiently with the high-quality coverage they deserve.”

Palantir’s value proposition lies in the fact that this technological acceleration is carried out while always preserving human judgment, model explainability, data traceability, and strict governance.

Enrique Ibarra, Director of Information and Transformation (CITO) of GNP Seguros, commented: "At GNP Seguros, we maintain an ongoing commitment to digital evolution and operational excellence. Being a benchmark for the industry requires us to anticipate the future, partnering with the world’s leading providers to leverage cutting-edge technologies. The integration of advanced platforms, like Foundry and AIP, to unify our data and harness Artificial Intelligence is a natural step in our strategy. By accelerating the generation of critical insights and acting on them immediately, under a strict governance model, we reaffirm our ability to lead the market responsibly, adopting these state-of-the-art capabilities to innovate for the direct benefit of our customers, our sales forces, and Mexican families."

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, Palantir's expectations regarding the amount and the terms of the contract and the expected benefits of Palantir's software platforms. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Palantir's control. These risks and uncertainties include the ability to meet the unique needs of customers; the failure of Palantir's platforms to satisfy customers or perform as desired; the frequency or severity of any software and implementation errors; Palantir's platforms’ reliability; and customers' ability to modify or terminate the contract. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the filings Palantir makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as required by law, Palantir does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.