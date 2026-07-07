Retirement & Wealth at Alliant Expands with Acquisition of Retirement Solution Group

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Retirement & Wealth at Alliant, a division of Alliant Insurance Services, has acquired Retirement Solution Group, a plan consulting and administration firm specializing in customized retirement solutions for small and mid-sized businesses. The acquisition was completed through Alliant Retirement Consulting, part of Retirement & Wealth at Alliant, and strengthens the organization’s retirement plan consulting, fiduciary, and third-party administration capabilities.

Founded in 2005, Retirement Solution Group provides retirement plan consulting, plan design, fiduciary support, compliance services, third-party administration, and participant education. The firm is known for helping employers develop retirement programs that support both business objectives and employee financial well-being.

“This acquisition reflects our continued investment in building a premier retirement and wealth business,” said Amit Dogra, Executive Vice President and Managing Director of Retirement & Wealth at Alliant. “Retirement Solution Group has built an outstanding reputation for helping organizations navigate the complexities of retirement planning while delivering meaningful value to plan sponsors and participants. Their expertise and client-focused approach make them an excellent addition to our team.”

Retirement Solution Group’s professionals will continue serving clients from their current locations while gaining access to the expanded resources and national reach of Retirement & Wealth at Alliant.

“Joining Retirement & Wealth at Alliant allows us to expand the resources and capabilities available to our clients while preserving the personalized service and trusted relationships that have defined our firm,” said Steve Scott, CEO of Retirement Solution Group. “We’re excited about the opportunities this partnership creates for our clients and our team.”

The acquisition reflects the commitment of Retirement & Wealth at Alliant to attracting best-in-class talent and resources that strengthen its capabilities and enhance its delivery of retirement and wealth solutions nationwide.

About Alliant Retirement Consulting

Alliant Retirement Consulting (ARC) is the marketing name for Alliant Retirement Services, LLC. With more than 1,000 retirement plans and $28 billion under advisement, ARC serves a broad range of clients ranging from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies. With ARC you gain highly customized retirement plan guidance and an experience that reflects the Alliant difference.

ARC is wholly owned by and in strategic partnership with Alliant Insurance Services, one of the fastest-growing insurance brokerages in the industry. Our clients get the national strength they need, backed by the local expertise that matters. More information is available at Alliantretirementconsulting.com.

About Alliant Insurance Services

Alliant Insurance Services stands among the nation’s top insurance brokers and consultants, providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, underwriting, and consumer solutions through an entrepreneurial approach focused on delivering smarter, more effective outcomes. Free from the constraints of traditional brokerage models, Alliant combines deep expertise with the flexibility to innovate—helping clients navigate complexity and respond to evolving risks.

Within the industry, Alliant is recognized as a leading destination for top-tier brokerage talent in the U.S. As a majority employee-owned organization, it offers professionals a high degree of autonomy, access to extensive resources, and a distinctive equity ownership opportunity. This approach has contributed to an impressive producer retention rate, along with being recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Best Large Employers and one of America’s Most Trusted Companies.

Visit us at alliant.com.