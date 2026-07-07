Kalahari Resorts & Conventions Partners with Kimberly-Clark to Enhance Family Amenities and Guest Comfort

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kalahari Resorts & Conventions, a family resort brand with four locations across the U.S., a fifth set to open in November, and home to America's Largest Indoor Waterparks, is excited to announce a new partnership with Kimberly-Clark Professional™, bringing trusted hygiene and family care brands to all Kalahari properties. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to helping families feel comfortable, cared for, and supported throughout their stay.

As the Official Baby and Childcare Partner of Kalahari Resorts & Conventions, Kimberly-Clark products – including Huggies®, Little Swimmers®, Pull-Ups®, Goodnites®, Scott® and Kleenex® - will be available throughout guestrooms, public spaces, restrooms and resort retail locations. The partnership also upgrades Mother’s Rooms and baby changing stations, and introduces Kimberly-Clark Professional ICON™ dispensers throughout common areas. In addition, Kimberly-Clark brands will be integrated into signature family experiences across Kalahari properties.

"This partnership reflects our continued commitment to enhancing comfort and convenience for families throughout their stay,” said Randy Birchfield, Corporate Director of Procurement at Kalahari Resorts & Conventions. "By partnering with Kimberly-Clark, we're ensuring every touchpoint of a complete Kalahari resort stay is met with the highest level of care. Utilizing brands families already know and trust allows us to deliver a seamless stay for all, from the waterpark to the convention center, all while supporting our shared commitment to innovation and sustainability.”

Kimberly-Clark Professional’s commitment to delivering Better Care for a Better World aligns with Kalahari’s focus on creating exceptional experiences for guests and families, while operating responsibly across its resorts. Beyond guest-facing amenities, the partnership also creates opportunities for team member support and product sampling across Kalahari properties.

"Kimberly-Clark is proud to partner with Kalahari Resorts & Conventions to elevate the guest experience through a shared commitment to health, hygiene, and sustainability,” said Erin Byon, Customer Marketing Director, Kimberly-Clark Professional NA. “Together, we’re creating an environment where every family and child feels cared for, from the moment they arrive to bedtime. By combining innovative solutions with responsible practices, we’re helping ensure that every family-friendly visit is not only memorable, but also mindful of the world we share. Because better care leads to a better world."

About Kalahari Resorts & Conventions Kalahari Resorts & Conventions, founded by Todd and Shari Nelson, is home to America’s Largest Indoor Waterparks, and offers an unmatched mix of all-under-one-roof experiences for families, vacationers, and meeting attendees. With locations in Wisconsin Dells, WI; Sandusky, OH; Pocono Mountains, PA; Round Rock, TX; and a new resort opening in 2026 in Spotsylvania, VA, each property draws inspiration from the rich culture and vibrant landscapes of Africa. Recognized by USA TODAY’s 10BEST for Best Indoor Water Park and Best VR Water Slide, Kalahari continues to set the standard for family entertainment and hospitality. Across its growing collection of resorts, guests can expect well-appointed accommodations, signature dining, unique retail, expansive indoor and outdoor waterparks, immersive adventure parks, and state-of-the-art convention centers. In 2026, Kalahari introduced its Treehouse Adventures, luxury treehouses located on the shores of Lake Delton in Wisconsin Dells. Select locations also feature full-service spas and wellness destinations, creating the ultimate all-in-one getaway. For the latest news and media resources, visit kalaharimedia.com.

ABOUT KIMBERLY-CLARK PROFESSIONAL™ Kimberly-Clark Professional partners with business to achieve their goals while enhancing the well-being of their employees and guests with quality hygiene and personal care solutions. Key brands in this away-from-home segment include Kleenex®, Cottonelle®, Scott®, and WypAll®. To see how Kimberly-Clark Professional™ is helping businesses create a better clean, together, please visit https://www.kcprofessional.com/en-us/