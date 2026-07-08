tms Selects FourKites to Ensure Seamless Global Delivery of High-Demand Consumer Goods

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FourKites® today announces that tms — the technology, marketing and sourcing partner to global brands — has deployed FourKites to track global ocean shipments and U.S. rail movements of high-demand consumer products. With FourKites' real-time network and a live digital twin of its shipments, tms is mitigating risk for a leading consumer brand, reducing manual work, and avoiding fines tied to late deliveries. As a result, tms has improved customer satisfaction and is able to better manage internal stakeholders.

tms sources all design, manufacturing, production and transportation elements for an internationally renowned line of products and packaging for its customer. A top business goal for tms is to ensure its customer’s products arrive on time and in full (OTIF) globally. FourKites ensures tms can give its customer highly accurate arrival times and locations for shipments while identifying disruptions before they become a problem.

“FourKites has changed the way we work,” says Oliver Exner, Director Global Trade Operations at tms. “Thanks to FourKites, we can instantly see and react to live information with one click about where shipments are and when they’ll arrive at their destination.”

tms also uses FourKites' configurable dashboards to give regional teams visibility into the shipments relevant to their geographies, allowing each team to focus on the disruptions that affect their operations.

"tms operates in one of the most demanding corners of global supply chain — delivering for brands whose customers notice every delay," said Kevin Kruekis, Managing Director of FourKites' German operations. "A live digital twin of tms's ocean and rail shipments gives their teams and their customer a single, trusted view of what's moving, where, and when it will arrive. That foundation is what will make predictive, AI-driven supply chain execution possible in the years ahead."

"What set FourKites apart from other vendors was not just their understanding of our needs, but their clear vision for what comes next," continues Oliver. "The Intelligent Control Tower and Digital Workforce capabilities showcase how visibility data can drive automated action. As we deepen our partnership, we're interested in how AI could transform our supply chain operations beyond basic visibility."

About FourKites

FourKites, the leader in AI-driven supply chain transformation for global enterprises and pioneer of real-time visibility, turns supply chain data into automated action. FourKites Intelligent Control Tower® breaks down enterprise silos by creating a real-time digital twin of orders, shipments, inventory and assets. This comprehensive view, combined with AI-powered digital workers, enables companies to prevent disruptions, automate routine tasks and optimize performance across their supply chain. FourKites processes over 3.2 million supply chain events daily — from purchase orders to final delivery — helping 1,600-plus global brands prevent disruptions, make faster decisions and move from reactive tracking to proactive supply chain orchestration. For more information, visit www.fourkites.com.

About tms

tms unites technology, marketing, and sourcing to drive transformational change for the world’s leading brands. Headquartered in Chicago, with 13 offices worldwide, we offer an impressive range of solutions – from inspiration and innovation to category management and delivery. Operating as a creative agency, a strategic consultancy, a sourcing business, and a technology provider, we engage with over 110 million customers every single day.