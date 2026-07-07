Smurfit Westrock partners with Coca-Cola on World Cup packaging to capture spike in consumer demand

DUBLIN & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smurfit Westrock partnered with Coca-Cola China to launch a series of innovative paper-based packaging solutions for the brand’s 2026 World Cup campaign, designed to deliver standout impact across both retail and e-commerce channels.

The collaboration comes as global sporting events like the World Cup continue to drive significant spikes in consumer spending. Industry data shows major increases in sales of snacks and soft drinks during the 2022 World Cup1, as viewers stocked up for at-home viewing and social gatherings. There were also significant increases in purchases of soft drinks, snacks and ready-to-eat foods at venues, bars and restaurants during the tournament, as billions of soccer fans engaged with matches worldwide.

Against this backdrop, the Smurfit Westrock - Coca-Cola partnership demonstrates how sustainable packaging can play a central role in capturing these high-demand moments by boosting visibility, enhancing the consumer experience, and supporting omni-channel retail strategies.

Developed following a dedicated packaging workshop with Coca-Cola’s channel team, the solutions capture the energy and excitement of the World Cup alongside meeting the practical demands of modern retail. A key highlight is an eight-can (330ml) gift pack created for supermarket shelves and featuring space for a World Cup souvenir. Smurfit Westrock engineered a distinctive octagonal structure, combining bold design with strength and efficiency.

Saverio Mayer, CEO of Smurfit Westrock EMEA & APAC, said: “This partnership demonstrates how innovative, paper-based packaging can help brands maximise impact during this major sporting event. At Smurfit Westrock, we help our customers’ brands to stand out and connect with consumers when and where it matters most.”

In addition to the flagship gift pack, Smurfit Westrock developed a range of formats tailored to different channels and occasions, including an octagonal seven mini-can pack, a basket-style pack, and an e-commerce solution.

Throughout the project, the teams worked closely to balance creativity with efficiency through optimising materials, refining structures, and aligning production across multiple sites.

Chris Zhong, Retail Customer Marketing Manager, Coca-Cola China added: “The World Cup is a key moment for connecting with consumers, and packaging plays an important role in that. Working with Smurfit Westrock, we’ve created solutions that not only stand out on shelf but also deliver a unique experience for consumers wherever they shop.”

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock is a leading global provider of paper-based packaging solutions, with approximately 97,000 employees across 40 countries.

www.smurfitwestrock.com

1 https://nielseniq.com/global/en/insights/analysis/2022/world-cup-2022-fmcg-trends-to-watch/ and https://www.forbes.com/sites/valentinadidonato/2026/05/24/world-cup-campaigns-the-ultimate-influencer-on-what-we-eat-wear-and-where-we-travel/