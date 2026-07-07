-

Smurfit Westrock partners with Coca-Cola on World Cup packaging to capture spike in consumer demand

Innovative packaging designed to engage football fans during key sporting moment

original Smurfit Westrock has partnered with Coca-Cola China to launch a series of innovative paper-based packaging solutions for the brand’s 2026 World Cup campaign

Smurfit Westrock has partnered with Coca-Cola China to launch a series of innovative paper-based packaging solutions for the brand’s 2026 World Cup campaign

DUBLIN & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smurfit Westrock partnered with Coca-Cola China to launch a series of innovative paper-based packaging solutions for the brand’s 2026 World Cup campaign, designed to deliver standout impact across both retail and e-commerce channels.

The collaboration comes as global sporting events like the World Cup continue to drive significant spikes in consumer spending. Industry data shows major increases in sales of snacks and soft drinks during the 2022 World Cup1, as viewers stocked up for at-home viewing and social gatherings. There were also significant increases in purchases of soft drinks, snacks and ready-to-eat foods at venues, bars and restaurants during the tournament, as billions of soccer fans engaged with matches worldwide.

Against this backdrop, the Smurfit Westrock - Coca-Cola partnership demonstrates how sustainable packaging can play a central role in capturing these high-demand moments by boosting visibility, enhancing the consumer experience, and supporting omni-channel retail strategies.

Developed following a dedicated packaging workshop with Coca-Cola’s channel team, the solutions capture the energy and excitement of the World Cup alongside meeting the practical demands of modern retail. A key highlight is an eight-can (330ml) gift pack created for supermarket shelves and featuring space for a World Cup souvenir. Smurfit Westrock engineered a distinctive octagonal structure, combining bold design with strength and efficiency.

Saverio Mayer, CEO of Smurfit Westrock EMEA & APAC, said: This partnership demonstrates how innovative, paper-based packaging can help brands maximise impact during this major sporting event. At Smurfit Westrock, we help our customers’ brands to stand out and connect with consumers when and where it matters most.”

In addition to the flagship gift pack, Smurfit Westrock developed a range of formats tailored to different channels and occasions, including an octagonal seven mini-can pack, a basket-style pack, and an e-commerce solution.

Throughout the project, the teams worked closely to balance creativity with efficiency through optimising materials, refining structures, and aligning production across multiple sites.

Chris Zhong, Retail Customer Marketing Manager, Coca-Cola China added: “The World Cup is a key moment for connecting with consumers, and packaging plays an important role in that. Working with Smurfit Westrock, we’ve created solutions that not only stand out on shelf but also deliver a unique experience for consumers wherever they shop.”

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock is a leading global provider of paper-based packaging solutions, with approximately 97,000 employees across 40 countries.

www.smurfitwestrock.com

1 https://nielseniq.com/global/en/insights/analysis/2022/world-cup-2022-fmcg-trends-to-watch/ and https://www.forbes.com/sites/valentinadidonato/2026/05/24/world-cup-campaigns-the-ultimate-influencer-on-what-we-eat-wear-and-where-we-travel/

Contacts

Media Contact
Sinéad Gill-Molony
Director of PR & Media Relations, Smurfit Westrock
pressoffice@smurfitwestrock.com

Industry:

Smurfit Westrock plc

NYSE:SW
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Media Contact
Sinéad Gill-Molony
Director of PR & Media Relations, Smurfit Westrock
pressoffice@smurfitwestrock.com

More News From Smurfit Westrock plc

Smurfit Westrock plc UK Regulatory Announcement: Smurfit Westrock Announces the Completion of Delisting from the LSE

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--  Further to the announcement made on 20 May 2026, Smurfit Westrock (NYSE: SW) today announces that: (i) the secondary listing of its ordinary shares on the equity shares (international commercial companies secondary listing) category of the Official List of the UK Financial Conduct Authority; and (ii) the admission to trading of its ordinary shares on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange, have been cancelled with effect from 8:00 a.m. (UK...

Smurfit Westrock Announces the Completion of Delisting from the LSE

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Further to the announcement made on 20 May 2026, Smurfit Westrock (NYSE: SW) today announces that: (i) the secondary listing of its ordinary shares on the equity shares (international commercial companies secondary listing) category of the Official List of the UK Financial Conduct Authority; and (ii) the admission to trading of its ordinary shares on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange, have been cancelled with effect from 8:00 a.m. (UK ti...

Smurfit Westrock Announces Intention to Delist from the LSE

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smurfit Westrock, today announces its intention to delist from the London Stock Exchange (the “LSE”) (the “LSE Delisting”). Once the LSE Delisting takes effect, the Company will be solely listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Background to and Reasons for the LSE Delisting On 30 April 2026, Smurfit Westrock announced its intention to undertake a review of its listing on the LSE. As part of the review, the Company carefully considered, among other factors, the level of...
Back to Newsroom