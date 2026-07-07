Quandri Partners With FirstChoice to Bring AI-Driven Insurance Automation to Independent Agencies

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quandri, the AI platform for insurance agencies and brokerages, today announced a strategic partnership with FirstChoice, a MarshBerry company and one of the largest insurance agency networks in the United States, to expand access to Quandri’s insurance-native AI platform for FirstChoice member agencies.

This partnership comes as independent agencies are increasingly expected to manage more policies, greater complexity and higher client expectations with the same resources. As experienced talent pools continue to shrink and the traditional service model becomes harder to scale, agencies are turning to automation to increase capacity, improve consistency and give teams more time to focus on clients.

“FirstChoice represents one of the most expansive networks in the independent agency channel, and we’re excited to partner with them to bring insurance-intelligent automation to more agencies across the market,” said Jackson Fregeau, CEO and co-founder of Quandri. “For independent agencies, the gap between the service they want to deliver and the service they have the capacity to deliver often comes down to how much time teams spend on administrative work. Automation closes that gap, freeing account managers to work at the top of their license and focus on client interactions that drive retention and revenue.”

Quandri automates the renewal workflow, one of the most time-intensive processes inside an agency. The platform analyzes renewing policies, surfaces actionable insights and remarketing options, and prepares tailored client communications, enabling account managers to deliver personalized outreach at a scale that was previously unattainable.

“Every agency owner I talk to is looking for the same thing: How do we create a better experience for our clients while making life easier for our teams? That’s where technology can make a real difference,” said Heath Shearon, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at FirstChoice/MarshBerry. “Quandri is helping agencies automate some of the repetitive work that often gets in the way of growth. We’re excited to bring that opportunity to FirstChoice and the MarshBerry ecosystem as a whole because we believe the agencies that embrace the right technology today will be the ones best positioned to thrive tomorrow.”

Quandri’s impact is already being felt by agencies within the MarshBerry ecosystem. At Ausband Chapman Insurance, a FirstChoice member, Quandri helped the agency increase proactive client outreach by 6.5x, moving from reactive servicing to consistently reaching clients at renewal time.

“This is the easiest, most cost-effective tool I’ve found,” said James D. Chapman, COO of Ausband Chapman Insurance. “It never calls out sick; it does things the same way every single time, and it’s essentially a personal assistant for every account manager on my team – for way less than it would cost to hire someone.”

Quandri serves hundreds of agencies and brokerages across North America and has been recognized on the CB Insights InsurTech 50 and named to Deloitte Technology’s Fast 50. As the platform expands, Quandri continues to help independent agencies operate more efficiently while delivering stronger outcomes for both advisors and their clients.

FirstChoice is one of the largest insurance agency networks in the United States, representing approximately $2.67 billion in total property and casualty revenue across 750 member agencies nationwide. Since its founding in 2015, FirstChoice has helped hundreds of captive agents transition to independent agency ownership. In 2022, FirstChoice became part of MarshBerry, combining its national network resources with one of the insurance industry’s leading consulting and investment banking firms.

About Quandri

Founded in 2021, Quandri enables insurance agencies to manage up to 10x more policies without adding headcount. Quandri pairs broker expertise with insurance-native AI speed and intelligence to create a new operating model that increases capacity, strengthens client relationships, and enables teams to operate more efficiently at scale. For additional information, visit www.quandri.io.

About MarshBerry

MarshBerry is a global leader in investment banking and strategic consulting for the financial services industry. With over 40 years of experience, MarshBerry empowers firms in insurance brokerage & distribution, wealth advisory & retirement planning and accounting and tax practices to achieve long-term growth, maximize value, and navigate every stage of ownership. Core offerings include Investment Banking services such as Merger & Acquisition Advisory and Capital Raising, as well as Financial Consulting in Strategic Planning, Valuations, and Perpetuation Planning. MarshBerry also provides specialized support in Organic Growth Consulting, Executive Peer Exchange, Agency Network and Market Intelligence & Performance Benchmarking. For more information, visit www.MarshBerry.com.