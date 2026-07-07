Interim HealthCare Highlights Support for Local Employees in New Ad Campaign

SUNRISE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Interim HealthCare Inc., a leading national franchise organization in home healthcare, today announced the launch of a bold new employer brand advertising campaign designed to attract nurses, caregivers, and therapists while redefining how healthcare companies communicate with the workforce.

By working hand-in-hand with our franchise owners and grounding our message in real employee experiences, we’ve built something that truly represents the strength of our network and the people who power it. Share

“This campaign is a clear reflection of who we are as an organization and where we’re going,” said Rexanne Domico, CEO of Interim HealthCare. “We didn’t set out to follow the category; we set out to lead it. By working hand-in-hand with our franchise owners and grounding our message in real employee experiences, we’ve built something that truly represents the strength of our network and the people who power it.”

Addressing a Critical Workforce Challenge

The campaign launches amid intensifying competition for healthcare talent, a key issue facing providers across the country. Interim HealthCare’s approach began with extensive research, including conversations with nurses, caregivers, and therapists across markets to better understand what they need from an employer.

“We listened, instead of relying on assumptions,” said Steve Schildwachter, Chief People & Brand Officer at Interim HealthCare. “We conducted research with nurses, caregivers, and therapists to understand what really matters to them. What we heard was consistent: they want support, to feel known and trusted, and to deliver real care. This campaign reflects those truths in a way that’s both authentic and actionable.”

A Breakthrough Creative Approach

To translate these insights into creative execution, Interim HealthCare partnered with independent advertising agency OK Boomer, leveraging the expertise of industry leaders, including Tony Sharpe, Founder and Chief Creative Officer, and producer Sam Ciaramitaro. Together, they developed a campaign that intentionally departs from traditional healthcare advertising tropes.

The campaign’s central message – “When you come to work with us, we go to work with you” – highlights the company’s commitment to supporting caregivers, not just employing them. “No matter what category you’re in, if you want to get attention, you have to tell a relevant story in an unexpected way,” said Tony Sharpe. “This campaign is built on real truths from care professionals, but it presents them in a way that makes people stop, pay attention, and see themselves in the story.”

Built With Franchise Owners, Not Just for Them

Interim HealthCare also partnered closely with franchise owners throughout the process, engaging a Marketing & Advertising Committee to shape the strategy and creative from the outset. “For many franchise systems, advertising is something that gets handed down to owners,” said Schildwachter. “We took the opposite approach. This campaign is built from the ground up with the people who are hiring, leading, and supporting care professionals every day.” The campaign also builds on Interim HealthCare’s recent brand refresh, emphasizing its role as a community-centered provider powered by local ownership.

By combining national creative strategy with local execution, Interim HealthCare enables franchise partners to build stronger employer reputations in their communities, an important differentiator in a competitive hiring landscape. The integrated campaign includes video, digital, social, out-of-home, and print elements, all designed with localization in mind so franchise owners can fully capitalize on being a “local employer of choice.” Media placements span streaming platforms, social media, job boards, and physical environments such as healthcare settings and community spaces, ensuring the message reaches prospective employees where they live and work.

Strengthening the Employer Brand Through Community

Interim HealthCare’s locally owned and operated structure allows for close relationships between employees, leadership, and the communities they serve. “This isn’t aspirational messaging for us, it’s operational reality,” said Rexanne Domico. “Our franchisees provide the kind of support healthcare pros are looking for.”

At its core, the campaign reinforces Interim HealthCare’s belief that the best care and best workplaces are built locally. “This work underscores a simple but powerful idea: people want to work where they feel supported,” added Domico. “Our locally owned model delivers that every day, and now we’re telling that story in a way the market can’t ignore.”

To explore careers with Interim HealthCare franchises, visit www.interimhealthcare.com/careers.

About Interim HealthCare Inc.

Interim HealthCare Inc. is a national network of locally owned and operated franchise locations that provide a comprehensive range of healthcare services and staffing solutions. Founded in 1966, Interim HealthCare is the only major franchise brand in its category to offer the full continuum of care and strives to improve the delivery of home healthcare and staffing services through more than 300 care centers across the U.S. Interim HealthCare franchisees employ nurses, therapists, aides, companions, and other healthcare professionals who deliver 25 million hours of home care each year. They serve 190,000 people across a variety of needs, including home health, senior care, hospice, palliative care, pediatric care, and medical staffing. For more information or to locate an Interim HealthCare office, visit www.interimhealthcare.com.