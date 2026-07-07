Andersen Global Adds Collaborating Firm Abcoo Law Firm

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Global strengthens its presence in Türkiye with collaborating firm Abcoo Law Firm, enhancing the organization’s existing platform in the country with the addition of legal capabilities.

Founded in 2014, Abcoo advises local and international clients across a broad range of legal services, with experience in corporate and M&A, real estate and construction, dispute resolution, employment, compliance, banking and finance, competition and intellectual property law. The firm is consistently recognized as a top tier and leading firm by international publications, including The Legal 500. Abcoo supports organizations across a wide range of industries, including real estate and construction, retail, textile, cosmetics, automotive, logistics, chemicals, IT, energy, healthcare, manufacturing and financial services, providing strategic legal guidance and commercially focused solutions.

“Our focus has always been on understanding each client’s objectives and providing practical, commercially driven legal solutions that support long-term success,” said the senior partners of Abcoo. “Collaborating with Andersen Global allows us to further strengthen our international reach while continuing to deliver responsive, solution-oriented service in increasingly complex legal and regulatory environments.”

“Abcoo brings substantial experience across a wide range of legal and commercial matters that are increasingly important to businesses operating internationally,” said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. “Their addition enhances our ability to support clients throughout the country and the broader region with coordinated legal services grounded in deep local knowledge.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax, legal, and valuation professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 50,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 1,000 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.